Contractors working on HDB projects to get more help, including protected prices for some raw materials

SINGAPORE: Construction companies working on Housing and Development Board (HDB) projects will get more support in the form of protected prices for some raw materials like steel.

To help cushion the impact of price increases, HDB said it will extend the duration of steel price protection by nine months, an increase from the earlier extension of four months.

About 35 projects could benefit from this extension, the agency said on Wednesday (Sep 15).

Previously, the steel price protection provided by HDB was for 18 or 22 months, covering the typical length of time required for structural works.

With the extension, contractors who started structural work in January can now be protected against steel price fluctuation until March 2022.