CNA Explains: Will the HDB mortgage rate go up as interest rates rise?

SINGAPORE: As interest rates for home loans rise, more flat buyers are borrowing from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) rather than banks to finance their homes.

At 2.6 per cent, HDB’s concessionary mortgage rate used to look expensive next to bank rates of less than 2 per cent.

But with the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to temper rising inflation, interest rates and mortgage rates here have risen in tandem and bank home loan rates are now topping 2.6 per cent.

Could the HDB rate also rise? Here’s what you need to know:

What is the HDB mortgage rate and who can apply for the loan?

The concessionary HDB mortgage loan interest rate is currently 2.6 per cent.

Only home buyers below certain income ceilings can borrow from the HDB. This is S$14,000 for families, S$21,000 for extended families and S$7,000 for singles.

At least one buyer must be a Singapore citizen, and applicants must not have taken two or more housing loans from HDB before. There are also restrictions based on the home buyers’ ownership of other properties.

How is the HDB mortgage rate determined?

The current HDB concessionary loan is pegged at 0.1 per cent above the Central Provident Board (CPF) Ordinary Account rate. HDB explained in a Straits Times forum letter in 2020 that it obtains its mortgage loan funding from the Government at the CPF OA interest rate. The additional 0.1 per cent covers HDB's cost of loan administration.

As the Ordinary Account rate has been at 2.5 per cent since 1999, the HDB concessionary loan rate has been fixed at 2.6 per cent for the last two decades.

But it hasn’t always been this way, said Mr Bruce Chow, head of loan concierge at property portal 99.co.

“If we refer to the Excel spreadsheet of interest rates from CPF, it shows a 4.41 per cent interest rate on our Ordinary Account from January to June 1999. This means our HDB concessionary loan rate would have been 4.51 per cent.

"In another instance, in March 1986, the CPF Ordinary Account rate was 5.78 per cent. This means our HDB concessionary loan rate would have been 6.78 per cent,” he said.

This means that if the CPF Ordinary Account interest rate goes up, the HDB loan rate will rise as well.

How then is the CPF OA interest rate set?

The CPF Ordinary Account interest rate is pegged to the three-month average fixed deposit and savings rates of three major local banks - DBS, UOB and OCBC - but there is a legislated floor rate of 2.5 per cent per annum.

While the rate is reviewed quarterly, it has not risen above 2.5 per cent since 1999.