Longer waiting time for flat eligibility letters due to 'system glitches', HDB says

SINGAPORE: System glitches were behind longer processing times for some flat buyers who applied for a newly implemented eligibility letter, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said.

Technical problems on the HDB portal also affected “a small group” of buyers who were unable to view their applications for this letter. This issue was resolved earlier this month, the housing authority told CNA on Friday (Jul 21).

It was responding to queries about complaints of long waiting times for the new HDB flat eligibility (HFE) letter – with the longest being 31 working days among buyers CNA spoke to – as well as applications that were submitted but “disappeared” from the portal.

The new HFE letter has been a requirement since May 9 for both new and resale flat buyers. HDB said then that the letter would simplify the home-buying process by consolidating eligibility assessments for flat purchases, housing grants and loans.

It takes up to 21 working days for HFE applications to be processed, HDB said in its reply to CNA. This is “expected to be longer during peak periods, such as in the months of and before a sales launch, in view of the higher volume of applications received”.

HDB did not provide figures when asked how many flat buyers had to wait beyond 21 days.

But it acknowledged that “some applicants” for its May sales launch “may have experienced longer processing times … due to system glitches and resources being deployed to resolve these technical issues”.

“We would like to assure applicants of the May 2023 sales launch that HFE letter approvals, where applicable, will be granted before their flat booking appointment, and their flat applications will not be affected.”