Nearly 70% of applications for HDB flat eligibility letters took more than 21 days to be processed

SINGAPORE: About 31 per cent of applications for a Housing and Development Board (HDB) eligibility letter up until Sep 25 were processed within the “service standard” of 21 days, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann in parliament on Wednesday (Oct 4).

HDB expedited the process for flat buyers who experienced longer waiting times, added Ms Sim. They are part of the remaining 69 per cent – or more than 34,500 – of applications that took more than 21 days to be processed.

Those who wanted to participate in the Build-to-Order (BTO) launch in May did not miss out on it even if they received the outcome of their application after 21 days had passed, Ms Sim told the House.

She was responding to a parliamentary question filed by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who referenced a CNA article on technical issues that affected the issuance of HDB flat eligibility (HFE) letters earlier this year.

The new HFE letter has been a requirement since May 9 for both new and resale flat buyers. HDB said then that the letter would simplify the home-buying process by consolidating eligibility assessments for flat purchases, housing grants and loans.

CNA reported in July that system glitches were behind longer processing times of up to 31 working days for flat buyers who applied for an HFE letter.

Technical problems on the HDB portal also affected a “small group” of buyers who were unable to view their applications, HDB said. This issue was resolved earlier in July.

The housing authority also assured applicants of this year's May sales launch that HFE letter approvals, where applicable, will be granted before their flat booking appointment and their applications will not be affected.

On Wednesday, Mr Singh asked how many applicants have been affected by technical issues associated with the timely issuance of HFE letters since it became a requirement.

The Workers’ Party chief also asked what the reasons were for these issues and whether the problem has been fully resolved.