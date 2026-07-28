One taken to hospital after fire at MacPherson HDB flat

SINGAPORE: A person was found unresponsive and taken to hospital after a fire at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in MacPherson on Tuesday (Jul 28).

The person was found unresponsive in the living room of a ninth-floor unit at Block 39 Circuit Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at the block at about 2.05am.

Upon their arrival, black smoke was emitting from the living room of a unit on the ninth floor.

"Firefighters conducted forcible entry to gain access into the unit.

"The fire, which involved items in the living room, was swiftly extinguished," SCDF said.

During the operation, firefighters found an unresponsive person in the living room.

SCDF firefighters immediately carried the person out of the unit and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The person was then taken to Changi General Hospital.

SCDF added that about 80 residents from the affected block were evacuated by its personnel and the police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.