About 3% of HDB flat owners own at least 1 private property: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: About 3 per cent of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat owners own at least one private property, and nearly half of these have rented out their flats, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in Parliament on Monday (Nov 7).

The minister was replying to questions from MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) and NCMP Leong Mun Wai (PSP) about the number of HDB flat owners who own private residential properties and were not living in their flats.

Mr Giam asked if there were plans for the Government to review the policy of allowing HDB flat owners to keep their flats after they own private property, and if there were plans to increase the supply of resale flats and moderate their prices.

The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market in Singapore, has risen for 10 consecutive quarters.

Mr Lee said in Parliament on Monday that around 3 per cent of HDB flat owners own at least one private residential property as of October this year, adding that this proportion has fallen by about 0.3 percentage points in the last three years.

Of these flat owners, about 45 per cent are not living in their HDB flats as they have rented out their whole flat, said Mr Lee.

Another 4 per cent of HDB flat owners are renting out one or more bedrooms of their HDB flat and these proportions have stayed stable in the last three years, he added.

"Among the remaining 97 per cent of the flat owners who do not own private residential property, about 13 per cent are renting out their whole flat or bedrooms within their flat. This proportion has also stayed stable in the last three years," he said.