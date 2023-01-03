HDB resale flat prices up 10.3% in 2022, slower than 12.7% increase in 2021

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats rose 10.3 per cent last year, slower than the 12.7 per cent increase in 2021.

HDB's flash estimate of the resale price index (RPI) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 171.7, an increase of 2.1 per cent over the third quarter of 2022.

This marks the 11th consecutive quarter that the RPI, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, has risen.

The fourth quarter RPI is a slower increase than the 2.6 per cent increase in the third quarter of 2022, and is the slowest increase in the past year, HDB said in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 3).

HDB imposed cooling measures on Sep 30, including a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders and tighter loan limits.