Fewer applications for BTO flats in November but demand remains strong

SINGAPORE: The number of applicants for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats fell in the latest sales exercise, which means that first-time applicants would have a higher chance of getting a flat.

However, there were more than 25,000 applicants for Sales of Balance (SBF) flats, indicating continued strong demand for new flats.

In total, there were 49,912 applicants vying for flats in the November sales exercise, which closed on Dec 1. Of these, 24,562 applied for BTO flats and 25,350 applied for Sales of Balance flats.

The number of BTO flat applicants in November was lower than the 39,136 during the last launch in August. There were no SBF flats offered in the August launch.

Sales of Balance flats are unsold units from previous launches or developments and are usually completed faster, or already completed.