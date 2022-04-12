6,000 HDB flats to be built on Keppel Club site, first BTO project expected to launch within 3 years

SINGAPORE: About 6,000 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will be built on the site of Keppel Club, with the first Build-to-Order (BTO) project expected to launch within three years, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Apr 12).

It was previously announced at the 2019 National Day Rally that about 9,000 new public and private homes will be built on the Keppel Club site.

Measuring around 48 hectares – about the size of 86 football fields, the area will be redeveloped for housing when the golf club’s lease “runs out”, said the National Development Minister.

“Being close to the coast as well as green spaces, the Keppel Club site will offer unique waterfront living, close to nature,” Mr Lee added.

The lease of Keppel Club expired on Dec 31, 2021, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in response to queries.

To facilitate its transition to the Sime public course, Keppel was granted a six-month extension for the existing golf course site at Bukit Chermin Road until Jun 30, and a 9.5-month extension for its existing clubhouse and access until Oct 14.

"In addition, a further 5.5-month extension till Mar 31, 2023 will be granted to facilitate Keppel's clearance and reinstatement of this site," said SLA in its statement.

With its central location and the two MRT stations nearby - Labrador Park MRT and Telok Blangah MRT - the ministry will “seek to keep the estate car-lite”, and enable residents to get around easily by walking or cycling.

“The housing estate will have new parks and open spaces which feature walking trails that connect to the MRT stations. This will provide residents with easy access to transport nodes and new social and commercial facilities,” said Mr Lee.

The housing developments will feature “skyrise greenery” and “landscaped terraces” to allow residents to “live in an eco-friendly environment”, he added.

“As the site is quite close to the city centre, we will bring homes closer to jobs. This is part of our effort to move towards having more housing options and mixed-use development in our central region.”

The Government also plans to transform the nearby Pasir Panjang Power Station buildings into a “distinctive and vibrant mixed-use district characterised by its unique industrial heritage and waterfront”, said Mr Lee.