Rental prices of HDB flats surge most in the heartlands; Punggol, Woodlands among the highest

SINGAPORE: Rent prices of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats across Singapore have risen to record levels, with some increasing by nearly 50 per cent in the last two-and-a-half years.

Analysis of median rent prices of HDB flats shows that prices have reached record high in some neighbourhoods.

Rent prices had mostly stayed stagnant or fallen in the 10 quarters before COVID-19 hit at the start of 2020, but they have since soared in the 10 quarters after.

Earlier this month, CNA reported that people in Singapore are facing up to a 70 per cent increase in their rental payments.

Construction delays due to COVID-19, the reopening of borders amid the pandemic recovery and a tighter supply of flats are among the reasons for the increase in rent prices across the country, experts told CNA.

The current property boom has also seen HDB resale prices hitting record highs, with prices rising for 10 consecutive quarters since Q1 2020.

“A boom in HDB resale transactions would in a way reduce the supply of HDB flats available for lease. This tighter supply – when set against healthy demand – will put upward pressure on rents,” said PropNex’s head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

CNA looks at how rent prices of HDB units have increased across most flat sizes in almost every town, and what might happen next.

FIVE-ROOM FLATS

Rent prices for HDB flats stayed mostly stagnant in the two-and-a-half years before the first quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 hit.

Some towns, mostly those in the heartlands, saw median monthly rent prices fall between the third quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2020. But since the start of the pandemic, rents have gone upwards and mostly in the heartlands rather than central regions.

Rent prices for flats in some of these towns hit new highs in the third quarter of this year, according to data released by HDB earlier this month.

Compared with the first quarter of 2020, the rental prices for five-room flats have increased by as high as 47.4 per cent.

The largest growth was seen in Punggol, where the median monthly rent hit S$2,800. The next largest was in Woodlands, where rents rose 44.4 per cent, with Sengkang coming third.