About 12,000 HDB flats with shorter wait times to be launched by 2027, surpassing total of past 5 years

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) is significantly ramping up the supply of flats with shorter waiting times of under three years, with 12,000 of these units set to be launched from 2025 to 2027.

That's more than the total number of such flats launched over the past five years combined, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said Wednesday (Mar 26) as he announced the initiative.

A scheme that helps young couples buy a home - the Deferred Income Assessment scheme - will also be expanded.

Speaking at the National University of Singapore (NUS) at a dialogue called MyNiceHome, Mr Lee said the government is on track to exceed its commitment to launch 100,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats from 2021 to 2025.

"This is the equivalent of two Ang Mo Kio towns' worth of HDB flats in less than five years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The median waiting time for BTO flats has also been shortened to less than four years, comparable to pre-pandemic days.

At the peak of the pandemic, the waiting time for a BTO flat was around four to five years.

FLATS WITH SHORTER WAITING TIMES

It was previously announced that more than 50,000 BTO flats will be launched from 2025 to 2027. The 12,000 flats with shorter waiting times represent 24 per cent of the total figure over this period.

Over the years, HDB has been offering more flats with shorter waiting times.

In 2023, HDB launched 732 such flats at Sin Ming Residences in the Bishan area. In 2024, more than 2,800 flats with shorter waiting times were offered for sale in Bukit Batok, Sengkang and Woodlands.

Mr Lee said in January that 3,800 flats launched in 2025 will have shorter waiting times of under three years.

With efforts to ramp up the BTO supply and cut down waiting times, Mr Lee noted that application rates for first-timer families have come down and stabilised below pre-COVID levels - from 3.7 in 2019 to 1.5 in the February 2025 BTO exercise.

During his speech at NUS, Mr Lee said the government wants to better support more than just first-timer families.

"We are not quite ready to do so, but we acknowledge and understand the calls to lower the eligibility age for singles and the aspirations of other groups of Singaporeans. We will continue to work hard, and this is something that we will study and review carefully," he added.

Under the new classification framework of Standard, Plus and Prime flats, singles can now buy two-room Flexi flats islandwide to stay near their parents who live in what were formerly mature estates.

The new Family Care Scheme, which will be rolled out later this year, will also give eligible singles priority access when they apply for new flats to live with or near their parents, and vice versa.