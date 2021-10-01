Logo
950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebates in October
950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebates in October

General view of HDB residential blocks against the Singapore skyline. (File photo: Jeremy Long)

01 Oct 2021 12:18PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 12:18PM)
SINGAPORE: About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board (HDB) flats will receive their quarterly Goods and Services Tax Voucher U-Save rebates in October, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (Oct 1).

These households would have also received a U-Save special payment amounting to an additional 50 per cent of their regular U-Save rebates this financial year, credited in April and July.

In total, S$460 million in rebates will be disbursed this financial year via the regular U-Save and the U-Save special payment, which will help families with their household expenses, MOF said.

The U-Save special payment is part of the S$900 million Household Support Package to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty. It was announced during Budget 2021 in February. Lower- to middle-income families will get more support.

The regular U-Save rebates to be received by households will be S$100 for one- and two-room flats, S$90 for three-room flats, S$80 for four-room flats, S$70 for five-room flats and S$60 for executive apartments and multi-generation flats.

(Table: Ministry of Finance)

Typically, those living in one- and two-room HDB flats receive U-Save rebates amounting to an average of about three to four months of their utility bills.

Together with the U-Save special payment, these households will receive rebates equivalent to about four-and-a-half months to six months of their utility bills this year, said MOF.

Households living in three- and four-room flats receive U-Save rebates amounting to an average of about one to two months of their utility bills. This year, they will receive support equivalent to about one-and-a-half to three months of their utility bills.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the U-Save rebate.

Those eligible will receive their regular GST Voucher U-Save rebates over four quarters - April, July, October 2021 and January 2022.

The regular U-Save rebates in April, July and October include an additional S$5 per quarter from January 2019 to December 2021. This was announced in the 2018 Budget to mitigate the introduction of carbon tax, said MOF.

From January 2022, the regular U-Save rebate received by households will no longer include the additional S$5.

The GST Voucher scheme was introduced by the Government in 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans to offset some of their GST expenses.

For more information, visit www.gstvoucher.gov.sg.

Source: CNA/kg(gr)

