950,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebates in October

SINGAPORE: About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board (HDB) flats will receive their quarterly Goods and Services Tax Voucher U-Save rebates in October, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (Oct 1).

These households would have also received a U-Save special payment amounting to an additional 50 per cent of their regular U-Save rebates this financial year, credited in April and July.

In total, S$460 million in rebates will be disbursed this financial year via the regular U-Save and the U-Save special payment, which will help families with their household expenses, MOF said.

The U-Save special payment is part of the S$900 million Household Support Package to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty. It was announced during Budget 2021 in February. Lower- to middle-income families will get more support.

The regular U-Save rebates to be received by households will be S$100 for one- and two-room flats, S$90 for three-room flats, S$80 for four-room flats, S$70 for five-room flats and S$60 for executive apartments and multi-generation flats.