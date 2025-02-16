More than S$407 million allocated to upgrading works for 29,000 flats

SINGAPORE: More than 29,000 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will benefit from the next tranche of the Home Improvement Programme, with more than S$407 million (US$304 million) allocated to the upgrading works.

Making the announcement on Sunday (Feb 16), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said the programme will be extended to another 371 blocks.

This will bring the total number of flats selected for the programme to 494,000, or nine in 10 eligible flats since the programme was launched in 2007, he added.

The selected flats are in Bedok, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Chua Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Pasir Ris, Queenstown, Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Woodlands, said HDB in a separate press release.

Households selected for the programme can also for senior-friendly fittings including foldable shower seats, handrails at flat entrances with steps, grab bars and slip-resistant treatment for bathroom floor tiles.

This is part of the Enhancement for Active Seniors, or EASE programme, which was expanded last year to include more senior-friendly fittings.

About 29,000 households have applied for the updated programme so far, said Mr Lee, describing the take-up rate as "very encouraging".

The Home Improvement Programme aims to address common maintenance issues that arise due to wear and tear in older flats.

The government has spent about S$4 billion on the programme as of Mar 31, 2024, said HDB.

The programme comprises two types of improvement works — essential improvements and optional improvements.

Essential improvements ensure that the basic safety needs of residents staying in older flats are met, and are fully funded by the government for Singapore citizen households.

These include repairing spalling concrete, replacing waste or soil discharge stacks, replacing pipe sockets with new clothes drying rack and upgrading the electrical load.

Optional improvements are "heavily subsidised" by the government, and Singapore citizen households pay as low as five per cent of the cost, depending on the type of HDB flat.

Such improvements include upgrading the existing toilets or bathrooms, installing new entrance doors and gates, and replacing the refuse chute hopper.

'"As our homes and estates age over time, they naturally encounter higher wear and tear," said Mr Lee.

"As government, we are committed to refreshing, rejuvenating and improving our older estates and our older homes, to ensure that Singaporeans can continue to enjoy a high-quality living environment."