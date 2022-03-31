About 950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher - U-Save rebates in April

SINGAPORE: About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board (HDB) flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save and GSTV - Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April.
These payouts are part of the enhanced permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and Household Support Package announced during the 2022 Budget in February.
They will provide "continuing help" to defray the GST and other living expenses of lower- to middle-income Singaporean households, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (Mar 31).
Under the enhanced GSTV scheme, eligible households will receive GSTV - S&CC rebates to offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of their S&CC each year.
The rebates will be disbursed in April, July, October and January, said MOF.
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had said in February that the GST Voucher - U-Save rebates for the rest of the year would be doubled.
This amounts to about eight to 10 months' worth of utility bills for the average household living in 1- and 2-room HDB flats, said the Finance Ministry.
For the average household living in 3- and 4-room HDB flats, this amounts to about four to six months' worth of utility bills.
Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for GSTV – U-Save, said MOF.
Additional rebates will be credited to the eligible households at the same time as their regular GSTV - U-Save in the usual four quarters.
For GSTV - S&CC rebates, they will be credited directly into the households' S&CC accounts, which are managed by their respective Town Councils. Households do not need to take any action to benefit from the rebates.
Households with no Singapore citizen flat owner or occupier in the flat, whose flat owner(s) or essential occupier(s) own or have any interest in a private property, or have rented out the entire flat, are not eligible for the S&CC rebate.
Residents can check or enquire on their eligibility of the GSTV - S&CC rebate by logging into My HDBPage with their Singpass. Those with specific queries on their household's S&CC payment or account status can contact their respective Town Councils.
For queries on the GSTV - U-Save, residents can contact SP Group at 6671 7177 or email customersupport [at] spgroup.com.sg.