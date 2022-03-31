About 950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher - U-Save rebates in April

SINGAPORE: About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board (HDB) flats will receive their quarterly GST Voucher - U-Save and GSTV - Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April.

These payouts are part of the enhanced permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and Household Support Package announced during the 2022 Budget in February.

They will provide "continuing help" to defray the GST and other living expenses of lower- to middle-income Singaporean households, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (Mar 31).

Under the enhanced GSTV scheme, eligible households will receive GSTV - S&CC rebates to offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of their S&CC each year.

The rebates will be disbursed in April, July, October and January, said MOF.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had said in February that the GST Voucher - U-Save rebates for the rest of the year would be doubled.

This amounts to about eight to 10 months' worth of utility bills for the average household living in 1- and 2-room HDB flats, said the Finance Ministry.

For the average household living in 3- and 4-room HDB flats, this amounts to about four to six months' worth of utility bills.