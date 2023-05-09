Changes to income assessment, housing grant disbursement as HDB streamlines home buying process
SINGAPORE: From Tuesday (May 9), people looking to buy Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will have their incomes assessed over a period of 12 months, instead of the most recent three or six months.
Announcing the changes on Monday night, HDB said it would also make changes to grant disbursements from Tuesday.
Eligible housing grants will be shared among applicants and occupiers in the household, regardless of whether they are Singaporeans or permanent residents. Previously, housing grants were only disbursed to Singaporean flat applicants.
HDB introduced a new HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter on Tuesday, which is aimed at streamlining the purchase process for buyers.
Announced last month, the HFE letter will replace the previous HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter.
The HFE letter will inform flat buyers upfront of their eligibility for a new or resale flat purchase, Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grants and HDB housing loan, including grant and loan amounts.
Buyers' personal particulars will be retrieved from Myinfo or eligibility assessment, reducing the number of documents they will need to submit to HDB.
"To facilitate the link-up, HDB will in tandem streamline its income assessment guidelines, including the income assessment period. HDB will also adjust the way it assesses households’ eligibility for housing subsidies for greater consistency," it said.
How to apply for an HFE letter
There are two steps to the HFE letter application, which must be completed within 30 calendar days of each other.
Step 1: Preliminary HFE check
- Flat applicants will need to log in to the HDB Flat Portal using their Singpass to retrieve their personal particulars from Myinfo and declare information, including household income and ownership of private properties.
- Based on the information provided, HDB will provide applicants with an instant preliminary outcome, which gives them a quick overview of their household’s eligibility to purchase a flat, receive CPF housing grants and take up an HDB housing loan.
- Applicants with a firm intent to buy a flat may proceed to the next step to apply for an HFE letter. They can do so either immediately in the same session after completing step 1, or within 30 calendar days of starting step 1.
Step 2: Apply for an HFE Letter
- To apply for an HFE letter, all applicants and occupiers will need to log in to the HDB Flat Portal using their Singpass to retrieve their personal particulars from Myinfo and fill up the application.
- Applicants will receive the HFE letter within 21 working days of HDB's receipt of the completed application. The letter will inform them of their eligibility to purchase a new and/or resale flat, as well as the amount of CPF housing grants and HDB housing loan that they are eligible for.
- Applicants will be notified via SMS to log into the HDB Flat Portal when their HFE letter is ready. The HFE letter will be valid for six months from the date of issue.
INCOME ASSESSMENT
Changing of the income assessment period to 12 months, where income months are available, will provide a clearer gauge of an applicant's income level.
This is especially so for those whose income fluctuates from month to month.
"This approach leverages available data to allow for a more consistent assessment across applicants, who may have jobs with different work nature and remuneration structures," said HDB on Monday.
Other changes include the cut-off date of the income assessment period and income components considered.
The updated guidelines will apply to other schemes where relevant, such as the purchase of executive condominium units from property developers, the Lease Buyback Scheme, and the Silver Housing Bonus.
HOUSING GRANTS
HDB has also streamlined the assessment of eligibility for housing subsidies.
Previously, a household's eligibility is generally assessed based on all applicants and core occupiers. With the new HFE letter, it will now be based on the core family nucleus, which is formed by the core applicants and core occupiers.
These are the applicants and occupiers who meet the eligibility conditions for a flat purchase.
"Moving forward, all members of the core nucleus, including core occupiers, will enjoy the housing subsidy, and the housing grants will be shared among the core nucleus, for first-time applicants," said HDB.
From Tuesday, eligible housing grants will be shared among applicants and occupiers in the core nucleus, regardless of whether they are Singaporeans or permanent residents. Previously, housing grants are only disbursed to Singaporean flat applicants.
"This is a fairer approach as the Singaporean or permanent resident core occupier will be treated as a second-timer after enjoying a housing grant, similar to Singaporean core applicants," said HDB.
Second-time applicants in the core family nucleus who previously received a housing subsidy will be required to pay their resale levy before collecting the keys to their second subsidised flat.
"For the majority of households, there will be no change in the overall grant amount enjoyed, as their eligibility for housing grants will continue to be assessed on a household basis," said HDB.
The Housing Board said it will also consider the eligibility of the core nucleus for other conditions, including the continuous employment condition for the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant.