Changes to income assessment, housing grant disbursement as HDB streamlines home buying process

SINGAPORE: From Tuesday (May 9), people looking to buy Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will have their incomes assessed over a period of 12 months, instead of the most recent three or six months.

Announcing the changes on Monday night, HDB said it would also make changes to grant disbursements from Tuesday.

Eligible housing grants will be shared among applicants and occupiers in the household, regardless of whether they are Singaporeans or permanent residents. Previously, housing grants were only disbursed to Singaporean flat applicants.

HDB introduced a new HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter on Tuesday, which is aimed at streamlining the purchase process for buyers.

Announced last month, the HFE letter will replace the previous HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter.

The HFE letter will inform flat buyers upfront of their eligibility for a new or resale flat purchase, Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grants and HDB housing loan, including grant and loan amounts.

Buyers' personal particulars will be retrieved from Myinfo or eligibility assessment, reducing the number of documents they will need to submit to HDB.

"To facilitate the link-up, HDB will in tandem streamline its income assessment guidelines, including the income assessment period. HDB will also adjust the way it assesses households’ eligibility for housing subsidies for greater consistency," it said.