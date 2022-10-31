HDB's annual deficit increases to more than S$4 billion, highest since inception of public housing

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) reported a record deficit of around S$4.37 billion in the 2021 financial year, arising largely from the development, sale of flats and grants disbursed for new and resale flats.

The deficit in FY2021 is 86 per cent higher than FY2020, HDB said in a press release on Monday (Oct 31) for its FY2021/FY2022 annual report, which covers the period of Apr 1, 2021 to Mar 31, 2022.

This is the highest deficit recorded since the inception of public housing in 1960.

Of the nearly S$4.37 billion deficit recorded for FY2021, S$3.85 billion was incurred for the Home Ownership segment, which includes the expected loss for flats currently under development, gross loss on the sale of flats and the disbursement of Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grants.

The S$3.85 billion is nearly double the S$1.95 billion deficit recorded in FY2020 in the same segment.

HDB's "substantial deficit" under its Home Ownership Programme shows its commitment to ensure that public housing remains "affordable, accessible, and inclusive", said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

Keeping public housing affordable and accessible, to meet the housing aspirations of Singaporeans and to help Singaporeans own their home, is a key national priority, he added.

"That is why we continue to build and sell new HDB flats at prices below the market, increasing our market subsidies over this period to keep BTO prices relatively stable, and also provide housing grants to eligible buyers of both new and resale flats."

On prices of new flats, Mr Lee previously said in Parliament that these were not based on cost.

HDB establishes the flats' market value by considering prices of comparable resale flats, the individual attributes of the flats and prevailing market conditions, Mr Lee said earlier this month in response to a question about the estimated development loss from the Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio Build-to-Order (BTO) project.

To derive the selling prices, HDB applies a significant subsidy to the assessed market values to ensure that new flats are affordable to those buying their first home. A deficit is incurred as the amount collected from the sale of flats is lower than the cost of building and housing grant disbursements.