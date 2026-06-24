June BTO exercise: Lower demand for shorter waiting time flats as more flock to Prime projects

SINGAPORE: Build-to-Order (BTO) projects with shorter waiting times in Sembawang North were undersubscribed as of 5pm on Wednesday (Jun 24), with an application rate of less than one for first-timer families across all flat types.

This means that most first-timer families for Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook were virtually guaranteed a chance to pick a unit. Both are classified as Standard projects.

Meanwhile, Prime projects at Berlayar Rise at Bukit Merah and Lakeview Cascadia at Bishan drew strong demand, accounting for about 65 per cent of total applicants in this exercise.

In total, around 6,900 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats were launched across seven projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands.

Of these, over 2,500 flats across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio had wait times of around 3 years or less. The two projects in Sembawang are classified as shorter-waiting time projects.

The second BTO exercise of the year began on Jun 17 and runs until 11.59pm on Jun 24. The final number of applications received will be published at 2pm on Thursday.

In total, there were 22,634 applicants vying for 6,952 BTO flats, translating to an application rate of 3.3.

MIXED DEMAND FOR STANDARD PROJECTS

Standard projects in Sembawang were undersubscribed among first-timer families, despite having waiting times of under three years.

Sembawang Portico will have a wait time of two years and seven months, while Sembawang Brook will have a wait time of two years and nine months.

The application rate for first-timer families for three-room, four-room and five-room/3Gen flat types was 0.7, 0.6 and 0.4, respectively, meaning that fewer than one applicant was vying for each flat.

For two-room flexi flats, the application rate was 4.4 for first-timer singles and 2.3 for seniors.

In total, the Sembawang projects had 2,574 applicants for 2,035 units, translating to an application rate of about 1.3.