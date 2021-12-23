HDB launches tender for executive condominium site in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Thursday (Dec 23) launched a tender for an executive condominium site on Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

The site, which can potentially yield about 375 units, was put up for sale under the Confirmed List of the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme for the second half of this year, said HDB in a news release.

The area measures 12,449.3 sq m - or about the size of nearly two football fields - and has a lease period of 99 years.

The tender will close at noon on Mar 8, 2022.

It will be batched with a residential site at Dairy Farm Walk, which was launched by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in October under the Confirmed List of 2H2021 GLS Programme, HDB said.

Prospective tenderers may send enquiries to HDB by email.

Last week, the government announced a series of measures to cool the private residential and HDB resale markets.