9,200 HDB flat owners have taken up lease buyback scheme since 2009

SINGAPORE: About 9,200 households have taken up the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) lease buyback scheme since it was introduced in March 2009, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Monday (Nov 7).

Mr Lee was responding to a parliamentary question tabled by MP Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang), who also asked about plans to improve and expand the scheme and why some home owners did not take up the scheme.

Under the lease buyback scheme, elderly flat owners can sell a portion of their flat lease to the Government. In return, they receive a stream of income in their retirement years while continuing to live in their flat.

Flat owners can choose to retain the length of their lease based on the age of the youngest owner.

When the scheme was introduced, only owners of three-room or smaller flats were eligible, but it has since been expanded to all flat types.

Mr Lee said that there are various reasons why elderly flat owners may not want to take up the scheme.

This includes having other sources of income to meet their retirement needs, or preferring to take up other monetisation options such as getting a smaller flat or renting out spare rooms in their flat.

"HDB will continue to review the housing needs of our elderly flat owners to ensure that our housing policies remain relevant and responsive to the changing needs and preferences,” Mr Lee added.