What you need to know about the HDB units in May's BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: More than 4,500 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats across five estates were launched by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (May 27), including two projects under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

The units were launched in five towns, with two projects under the PLH model in Bukit Merah and Ghim Moh, and three other projects in Toa Payoh, Yishun and Lakeside.

Under the PLH model, flats will be priced with additional subsidies, on top of the subsidies for BTO flats. PLH flat owners will also have to return a percentage of the resale price or valuation - whichever higher - to HDB upon the sale of their homes.

For PLH flat owners, there is a 10-year minimum occupation period before the flat can be sold in the open market.

If you are planning to apply for an HDB flat in May's BTO exercise, here's what you need to know:

BUKIT MERAH RIDGE

Offered under the PLH model, Bukit Merah Ridge comprises five residential blocks. The development is bounded by Bukit Merah View, Henderson Road, Tiong Bahru Road and Lower Delta Road.

The project offers 1,669 units, with 443 three-room units and 1,226 four-room units, and the facilities include a childcare centre, a residents' network centre, playgrounds and multipurpose courts.

From the development, residents will be able to see the nearby Southern Ridges. It is also surrounded by Tiong Bahru Park, Henderson Community Club, Tiong Bahru Plaza, a neighbourhood centre that comes with a market and hawker centre along Bukit Merah View.

Amenities located in the vicinity include Delta Swimming Complex, Delta Sports Hall, and several community clubs and centres. The development is near Tiong Bahru MRT station and the Central Expressway.

Schools in the area include Zhangde Primary School, Gan Eng Seng Primary School, Gan Eng Seng Secondary School, and Bukit Merah Secondary School.

Prices for units in Bukit Merah Ridge start from S$377,000, without grants, for a three-room flat, and from S$540,000 for a four-room flat.

The estimated completion date of Bukit Merah Ridge is in the first quarter of 2028.