What you need to know about the HDB units in May's BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: More than 4,500 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats across five estates were launched by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (May 27), including two projects under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.
The units were launched in five towns, with two projects under the PLH model in Bukit Merah and Ghim Moh, and three other projects in Toa Payoh, Yishun and Lakeside.
Under the PLH model, flats will be priced with additional subsidies, on top of the subsidies for BTO flats. PLH flat owners will also have to return a percentage of the resale price or valuation - whichever higher - to HDB upon the sale of their homes.
For PLH flat owners, there is a 10-year minimum occupation period before the flat can be sold in the open market.
If you are planning to apply for an HDB flat in May's BTO exercise, here's what you need to know:
BUKIT MERAH RIDGE
Offered under the PLH model, Bukit Merah Ridge comprises five residential blocks. The development is bounded by Bukit Merah View, Henderson Road, Tiong Bahru Road and Lower Delta Road.
The project offers 1,669 units, with 443 three-room units and 1,226 four-room units, and the facilities include a childcare centre, a residents' network centre, playgrounds and multipurpose courts.
From the development, residents will be able to see the nearby Southern Ridges. It is also surrounded by Tiong Bahru Park, Henderson Community Club, Tiong Bahru Plaza, a neighbourhood centre that comes with a market and hawker centre along Bukit Merah View.
Amenities located in the vicinity include Delta Swimming Complex, Delta Sports Hall, and several community clubs and centres. The development is near Tiong Bahru MRT station and the Central Expressway.
Schools in the area include Zhangde Primary School, Gan Eng Seng Primary School, Gan Eng Seng Secondary School, and Bukit Merah Secondary School.
Prices for units in Bukit Merah Ridge start from S$377,000, without grants, for a three-room flat, and from S$540,000 for a four-room flat.
The estimated completion date of Bukit Merah Ridge is in the first quarter of 2028.
GHIM MOH ASCENT
Ghim Moh Ascent is the other development offered under PLH model, comprising four residential blocks.
Located near Buona Vista MRT station, the development is bounded by Ghim Moh Road, Ghim Moh Close, and the Rail Corridor.
A total of 867 units will be available for buyers, with 196 three-room units and 671 four-room units.
Ghim Moh Ascent will be located in the Health District @ Queenstown, a first-of-its-kind multiple stakeholder project to create integrated solutions to enhance the health and well-being of residents across their life stages, said HDB.
Facilities in Ghim Moh Ascent include playgrounds, fitness stations, a hardcourt, as well as roof gardens on the ninth storey of some residential blocks and atop the multi-storey car park.
For residents who wish to be closer to nature, Ghim Moh Ascent has been planned with "good connectivity" to the Rail Corridor and the Ulu Pandan Canal and Park Connector, said HDB.
For shopping and food, residents can visit the nearby Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, Star Vista and Holland Village.
Ulu Pandan Community Club and Buona Vista Community are also within the vicinity, as well as the Queenstown Public Library, which is a short bus ride away.
Schools in the vicinity include Fairfield Methodist School (Primary and Secondary) and Anglo-Chinese Junior College. Besides the MRT station, bus services and the Ayer Rajah Expressway will serve residents’ transport needs.
At Ghim Moh Ascent, prices start from S$369,000, without grants, for a three-room flat, and from S$511,000 for a four-room flat. The estimated completion date is in the first quarter of 2028.
KIM KEAT HEIGHTS
Kim Keat Heights, bounded by Lorong 6 and Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, comprises two residential blocks. Both blocks will house some rental flats.
With 385 units available, flat buyers can choose from 120 two-room flexi, 100 three-room and 165 four-room units.
"The design of Kim Keat Heights pays homage to Toa Payoh’s heritage, by using motifs and colours inspired by the iconic dragon playground located within the town," said HDB.
The development will have a sky garden connecting both blocks, offering a panoramic view of Toa Payoh. Other facilities include a community club integrated into Kim Keat Heights, a precinct pavilion, playgrounds, as well as fitness stations.
Food and shopping choices nearby include Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre, as well as Toa Payoh Central. Other amenities include Toa Payoh Library, the Toa Payoh Town Park, and the Toa Payoh Swimming Complex, Sports Hall, Stadium and ActiveSG gym.
Schools within the vicinity include Pei Chun Public School, First Toa Payoh Primary School, Kheng Cheng School and Beatty Secondary.
Toa Payoh and Braddell MRT stations, Toa Payoh bus interchange and the Central Expressway are near the development.
Prices start from S$162,000, without grants, for a two-room flexi unit, from S$289,000 for a three-room flat and from S$420,000 for a four-room unit. Kim Keat Heights' estimated completion date is in the third quarter of 2027.
YISHUN BEACON
Bounded by Yishun Central 1 and Yishun Avenue 2, Yishun Beacon comprises five residential blocks.
Flat buyers can choose from a total of 646 units – 273 two-room flexi units, 207 four-room units and 166 five-room flats.
Facilities available within Yishun Beacon include a childcare centre, playgrounds, fitness corners, two precinct pavilions, as well as a multi-storey car park with a roof garden and viewing deck.
Amenities nearby include Northpoint City, Wisteria Mall, Yishun Public Library, Nee Soon Central Community Club and Nee Soon East Community Club.
Nearby medical facilities include Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Yishun Community Hospital, Yishun Polyclinic and Khatib Polyclinic, which is currently under construction.
There are also several schools in the area, such as Northland Primary School, Jiemin Primary School, Peiying Primary School, Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) and Yishun Innova Junior College.
The development is near Yishun MRT station and bus interchange.
Prices start from S$123,000, without grants, for a two-room flexi unit, from S$328,000 for a four-room flat and from S$485,000 for a four-room unit. The estimated completion date is in the second quarter of 2026.
LAKESIDE VIEW
Located next to Jurong Lake and Jurong Lake Gardens, and bounded by Kang Ching Road and Yuan Ching Road, Lakeside View comprises seven residential blocks.
Flat buyers can choose from 1,016 units - 455 two-room flexi units, 101 three-room units, 246 four-room units and 214 five-room flats.
The development offers scenic views of Jurong Lake Gardens and comes with rooftop gardens at some residential blocks and above the multi-storey car park. Facilities in Lakeside view include playgrounds, adult and elderly fitness stations, a cafe, a childcare centre and a residents' network centre.
Nearby amenities include Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre, Jurong Lake Gardens and the Jurong Park Connector.
There are several schools nearby, including Lakeside Primary School, Yuan Ching Secondary School and Yuhua Secondary School. The development is located near Lakeside MRT station.
Prices start from S$107,000 without grants, for a two-room flexi unit, from S$215,000 for a three-room flat, from S$320,000 for a four-room unit and from S$412,000 for a four-room unit. The estimated completion date is in the fourth quarter of 2026.