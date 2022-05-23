HDB to launch about 4,500 BTO flats, new projects under prime area model in May exercise

SINGAPORE: About 4,500 flats and two new projects under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model will be launched in the May 2022 Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise.

The units will be in five towns - Bukit Merah, Jurong West, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and Yishun - said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Monday (May 23).

Mr Lee added that one of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Bukit Merah projects will be launched in August instead of May as “more time is needed to review the project and to better spread out the location of projects in mature and non-mature estates at each launch”.

“Overall, HDB is on track to launch up to 23,000 new flats this year,” he said.

A “sizeable” number of units in the May BTO exercise will be in mature estates to meet the “strong demand for flats”, Mr Lee added.

“They will better cater for young families who wish to live near their parents already staying in existing mature estates, for better mutual care and support,” he said.

Mr Lee also said that the application rates for projects in mature estates are expected to remain high.

Flat buyers are encouraged to consider applying for BTO flats located in non-mature estates such as Jurong West and Yishun where the application rates are “generally lower” compared to mature estates, he added.

The BTO launch will also see a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise, which will offer units across various towns and estates islandwide.

“These flats are already under construction; some have even been completed. So, buyers can look forward to getting their flats earlier,” Mr Lee said.