New community panel tackling neighbourhood noise among initiatives to improve living environment

SINGAPORE: To tackle a rise in complaints over noise from neighbours amid the pandemic, a panel will be set up to define community guidelines on the issue, which can then be referenced during disputes or mediation.

The Community Advisory Panel on neighbourhood noise will engage and conduct surveys with members of the public to establish these “community norms”, said the Municipal Services Office (MSO) in a release on Tuesday (Mar 8).

“These norms will provide some reference in terms of what is generally acceptable or unacceptable noise disturbances in the community, what could constitute unreasonable or inconsiderate behaviour, and what will be good norms that residents can observe to reduce noise disturbances to neighbours.

“The Government will reference these norms for its advisories, and when facilitating mediation and/or making decisions at the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal,” said MSO, which will be setting up the panel with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

The move comes as the Housing & Development Board (HDB) received about 3,200 cases of noise-related feedback a month in 2021, up from about 400 a month in 2019, MSO noted.

Speaking in Parliament, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann added that MSO and MCCY are "working on how agencies would enforce against neighbourhood noise using these ‘community norms’ as a reference".

The panel, which will include mediators, community leaders and experts, plans to submit its recommendations within this year. It will also hold public engagements on the proposed norms.