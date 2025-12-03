HDB to design playgrounds under new framework to support children’s ‘holistic development’

SINGAPORE: From next year, new playgrounds built by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will follow a new framework to provide more engaging and diverse play experiences for children.

"New HDB playgrounds will be specifically designed to encourage physical, social, and creative play, to actively support the holistic development of children across different age groups," said HDB in a media release on Wednesday (Dec 3).

The framework will be introduced from January 2026 for playgrounds in newly tendered Build-To-Order (BTO) developments and new HDB parks. It was piloted at Mount Pleasant Crest, a BTO project launched in October 2025.

The new Play Values Framework was shaped with input from stakeholders, including parents, early childhood and health professionals and playground specialists, HDB said.

It “adopts an evidence-based and comprehensive approach to enhance the play experience for children, while addressing their developmental needs", the Housing Board added.