SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) is seeking public feedback on plans for a new neighbourhood in Pasir Ris that would offer a mix of public and private homes, while retaining around 13ha of greenery and coastal habitats.

The plans for the site, known as Pasir Ris Neighbourhood 3, were developed taking into account the findings of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and feedback from nature groups, HDB said on Monday (Nov 23).

The EIA covered a 36ha study area spanning terrestrial, mangrove and intertidal zones.

Under the conceptual plan, around 5ha of terrestrial greenery and approximately 8ha of coastal habitats will be retained.

Located at the eastern edge of Pasir Ris Town, the future neighbourhood will include amenities, community spaces and greenery.

The public consultation will run from Nov 23 to Dec 20, with HDB saying it will “carefully consider the public feedback received, alongside the EIA findings, housing needs, infrastructure requirements and technical feasibility”.

The full EIA report has also been published on the HDB website.

In October, following public feedback, HDB cut around 1,200 homes and retained more greenery in its housing plans for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks.

HOUSING DEMAND AND ALTERNATIVE SITES

The site is bounded by Pasir Ris Drive 3, Pasir Ris Drive 4, Jalan Loyang Besar and Sungei Loyang.

It has been earmarked for residential use since Master Plan 1980, with this planning intention reaffirmed at each subsequent Master Plan review.

The development is intended to meet strong housing demand in Pasir Ris and provide more opportunities for Singaporeans to live in the east, HDB said.

Recent Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in Pasir Ris have attracted strong interest, with the last three projects each recording an application rate of 3.6 among first-timer families for 4-room flats, HDB noted.

While the government prioritises brownfield sites for housing, HDB said it found no suitable alternatives in and around Pasir Ris that could provide a comparable amount of housing within the required timeframe.

Brownfield sites refer to previously developed land that can be redeveloped for new uses, such as housing.

The former Siglap Secondary School is already being planned for housing, while industrial sites at Lorong Halus, Pasir Ris West and Pasir Ris Coast Industrial Park 6 are needed for other national uses or cannot be made available soon enough.