HDB seeks feedback on plan for new Pasir Ris neighbourhood; 13ha of natural habitats to be retained
The plans for the site were developed after an environmental impact assessment and feedback from nature groups.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) is seeking public feedback on plans for a new neighbourhood in Pasir Ris that would offer a mix of public and private homes, while retaining around 13ha of greenery and coastal habitats.
The plans for the site, known as Pasir Ris Neighbourhood 3, were developed taking into account the findings of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and feedback from nature groups, HDB said on Monday (Nov 23).
The EIA covered a 36ha study area spanning terrestrial, mangrove and intertidal zones.
Under the conceptual plan, around 5ha of terrestrial greenery and approximately 8ha of coastal habitats will be retained.
Located at the eastern edge of Pasir Ris Town, the future neighbourhood will include amenities, community spaces and greenery.
The public consultation will run from Nov 23 to Dec 20, with HDB saying it will “carefully consider the public feedback received, alongside the EIA findings, housing needs, infrastructure requirements and technical feasibility”.
The full EIA report has also been published on the HDB website.
In October, following public feedback, HDB cut around 1,200 homes and retained more greenery in its housing plans for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks.
HOUSING DEMAND AND ALTERNATIVE SITES
The site is bounded by Pasir Ris Drive 3, Pasir Ris Drive 4, Jalan Loyang Besar and Sungei Loyang.
It has been earmarked for residential use since Master Plan 1980, with this planning intention reaffirmed at each subsequent Master Plan review.
The development is intended to meet strong housing demand in Pasir Ris and provide more opportunities for Singaporeans to live in the east, HDB said.
Recent Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in Pasir Ris have attracted strong interest, with the last three projects each recording an application rate of 3.6 among first-timer families for 4-room flats, HDB noted.
While the government prioritises brownfield sites for housing, HDB said it found no suitable alternatives in and around Pasir Ris that could provide a comparable amount of housing within the required timeframe.
Brownfield sites refer to previously developed land that can be redeveloped for new uses, such as housing.
The former Siglap Secondary School is already being planned for housing, while industrial sites at Lorong Halus, Pasir Ris West and Pasir Ris Coast Industrial Park 6 are needed for other national uses or cannot be made available soon enough.
WHAT THE EIA FOUND
HDB commissioned Tembusu Asia Consulting to conduct the EIA, which covered a 36ha study area comprising terrestrial, mangrove and intertidal zones. It assessed the potential impact of development and identified mitigation measures.
The study recorded 159 plant species in the terrestrial zone, including 26 of conservation significance.
It also recorded 254 fauna species, including 25 of conservation significance such as the coastal and mangrove horseshoe crabs, Sunda pangolin and greater mousedeer.
The EIA identified two areas of high ecological value - one comprising the intertidal, seagrass and mangrove habitats, and another covering the northern portion of the terrestrial habitat.
Under HDB's proposed plan, the entire 8ha of the first area and about 5ha of the second will be retained. The latter will serve as a buffer between the development, mangroves and an existing stream.
About 1ha in the southeastern corner of the 5ha area may eventually be required for coastal protection measures, subject to further study. It will remain undeveloped in the medium term.
GREEN SPACES AND DEVELOPMENT PLANS
A proposed 15m-wide linear park along Sungei Loyang will support biodiversity and provide recreational space for residents, HDB said.
NParks’ Round Island Route will run along the park, providing waterfront connectivity from Pasir Ris Park to the wider Round Island Route network.
Tree-lined green buffers, including 10m-wide sections shown in the conceptual plan, will be provided along the northern, western and southern boundaries.
Buildings will be kept within prevailing aviation height controls, with heights stepping down towards the surrounding developments.
The layout and orientation of the residential blocks will be designed to support good wind flow and privacy where feasible, with sufficient setbacks from existing properties.
Members of the public can submit their feedback on the proposal via the HDB website until Dec 20.