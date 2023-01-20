HDB completes largest number of flats and housing projects in last 5 years

MITIGATING DELAYS, WAITING TIME

HDB also said it was working closely with construction partners and other Government agencies to complete, "as soon as possible", all projects affected by pandemic-induced delays.

"Barring unforeseen circumstances, we expect to complete all projects delayed by the pandemic in about two years," it said.

The estimated waiting time for 94 HDB projects currently construction ranges from two to almost six years, with a median of around four years, HDB noted.

This is down from the median of four to five years at the height of the pandemic, it said.

HDB added that it was working to bring down the median waiting time for new BTO (Build-To-Order) projects even further, to the pre-pandemic norm of three to four years.

"Unlike other industries which may have rebounded fully from the effects of the pandemic, time is needed to clear BTO construction delays and we continue to double down on this effort," said HDB's chief executive officer Tan Meng Dui.

"We know it has not been easy for flat buyers who have been affected by the delays, and we thank them for their understanding and patience."