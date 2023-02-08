Parliament rejects PSP’s public housing proposals, passes PAP motion on affordable and accessible HDB flats

As part of their motion on Public Housing Policies, PSP Non-Constituency MPs Mr Leong and Ms Hazel Poa had made two proposals to address concerns about public housing.

They suggested an Affordable Home Scheme that defers land costs from BTO purchases, with such costs to be paid only if the flat is sold on the resale market. Another proposal, the Millennial Apartments Scheme, would provide a large stock of “quality flats” near the central business district for young Singaporeans to rent for two to five years.

In his counter-motion, Mr Lee said public housing remained broadly accessible and affordable, and stressed the need for sustainable improvements to housing policy.

He said that the Government was studying changes to that policy, and will introduce more “Shorter Waiting Time” BTO flats from 2024, and consider more support for first-time Housing Board (HDB) flat buyers to purchase resale flats.

In his closing speech on Tuesday, Mr Lee said that the PSP motion has “noble intentions” but the party’s claim that the system is “fundamentally broken” is unacceptable.

“By no means are we saying through this motion that all is well and good, and that nothing needs fixing, it is a perfect system,” he said. “Our system is far from perfect but it has achieved through the generations the outcomes that we have laid on the table today.”

Mr Lee also described the WP’s amendment as “attempts at politicking”.

“For the Leader of Opposition to characterise our motion as us sitting on our laurels and therefore necessitating this late amendment, I think is misplaced,” he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Leong stressed that the current system is not delivering all desired outcomes, resulting in outcomes such as Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings being “depleted”.

He added current market conditions provide a “brilliant opportunity” for a reset of policies, as foreigners remain eager to put money into the property market.

PSP PROPOSAL "PERPLEXING"

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann criticised the “perplexing nature” of the PSP’s Affordable Home Scheme, which she said involved a “super low price upon entry”.

If BTO applicants were attracted by the low prices, that would create a lot of demand, and she questioned if this would subsequently make it harder for first-timers to get a flat and worsen current concerns about accessibility.

By moving from an affordability model to a cost-based pricing model, it was possible that prospective sellers could end up paying a much higher price to the Government if they sold their flats, Ms Sim added.

She went on to reject arguments by PSP and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (WP - Sengkang) that the use of CPF savings to buy HDB flats, as well as lease decay, put retirement adequacy at risk.

"Owning a HDB flat that can last us for life is, in itself, important for retirement security," she said. "But we do not depend on home ownership alone for retirement needs. This is why CPF policy is also focused on helping individuals secure a lifelong cash payout through CPF LIFE."

On reconciling appreciating flat values with the reality of lease decay, Ms Sim said that aside from inflation, “strong economic fundamentals and rising incomes” also had an impact on the value of flats.

“Unity, hard work and good policies would help to continue creating favourable economic conditions for Singapore. Now that our economy is more mature, growth rates cannot be as fast as in the past, but we still work towards delivering a better life for Singaporeans, which would include improvement in incomes.

“Getting this right would mean that the value of this flat would continue rising for a considerable time,” she said.

Ms Sim also rejected PSP’s Millennial Apartment Scheme idea, arguing that the Government had good reasons to keep subsidised rental housing “very targeted”, as homeownership was an important goal of public housing for nation-building and financial security.