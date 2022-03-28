Nearly 90 HDB blocks in Yishun and Jurong to be installed with rainwater harvesting system

SINGAPORE: Nearly 90 Housing Board blocks in Yishun and Jurong will be installed with a system in the coming years to harvest rainwater for non-potable uses at the common areas.

This is the first time that the UrbanWater Harvesting System (UWHS) will be installed in existing housing estates, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Mar 28).

Previously they were rolled out at suitable new Build-to-Order (BTO) projects as part of HDB's Green Towns Programme.

"Unlike in new BTO projects where the UWHS infrastructure can be planned and designed upfront to ensure it is located where the most amount of rainwater can be collected through the drain networks, retrofitting the UWHS into existing estates is more challenging," said HDB.

This is because it involves analysing the flow of the rainwater in the catchment area and identifying suitable locations to place the system amid other essential services infrastructure.

The pilot project in Yishun and Jurong will cover 89 blocks.

HDB said the systems would potentially reap 17,500 cubic metres of water savings per year, or the average yearly consumption of potable water of over 85 units of four-room HDB flats.

The tender for the project was called on Monday. It will close on May 20, with construction expected to take place between 2023 and 2027.

"HDB will study the cost-effectiveness of the system in reducing potable water consumption and mitigating flood risks in existing HDB estates, before deciding on the extent of future scale-up to other suitable estates," the agency said.