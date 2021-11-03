Mainstream HDB rental could 'weaken our communities', reshape social norms: Sim Ann

SINGAPORE: Extending public housing rentals to the mainstream will change social norms and could weaken communities, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann on Tuesday (Nov 2).

This is not something the Government will embark on “without deep consideration”, she said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Her comments came in response to an adjournment motion by MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang), who urged authorities to significantly increase the stock of rental units across all flat sizes and create an "expanded public rental scheme" for the wider population.

Describing home ownership as “a key tenet” of Singapore’s social compact, Ms Sim said mainstreaming rental would be a “significant departure” from current public housing policy and principles. Currently, home ownership rates in Singapore are close to 90 per cent.

“It will reshape our social norms and could weaken our communities, because unlike home ownership, where people sink their roots, rentals are more transitory. This is not something we will embark on lightly without deep consideration," she said.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) will continue to study how Singaporeans’ preferences and aspirations evolve, and continue to develop the public housing programme to meet these changing needs, she said.

SEVERE SHORTAGE OF RENTAL UNITS

In his adjournment motion, Mr Chua pushed for a greater diversity of housing options. But the key problem is the “severe shortage” of Housing Board (HDB) rental flats, he said.

There were 1.019 million sold HDB flats in Singapore as of March this year, but only 63,773 rental units, he added.

These rental flats are available through three schemes: the Public Rental Scheme, the Interim Rental Housing scheme – for low-income households with no other housing options – and the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS), which helps temporarily house families waiting for their new flats to be completed.

Mr Chua pointed out that there were only about 1,600 rental flats under construction, which will be completed progressively by around 2025.

But current average waiting times for rental units have already lengthened to five months, he said, adding that MPs have received requests to help with appeals for such units.

It is a similar situation for PPHS, and although there are plans to nearly double existing supply with another 800 such units, supply remains tight, he said.

The MP noted that there were 544 applications for 60 available PPHS flats in October, “indicating excess latent demand that cannot be met”.

MORE DIVERSITY IN HOUSING NEEDED

In the bigger picture, a subsidised and expanded public rental scheme for the wider population would better support diverse needs, especially for millennials who are faced with limited living options, he said. It would also cater to a growing class of gig economy workers, added Mr Chua.

Expanding public rentals could help get rid of the stigma of HDB rental housing, he noted.

“Renting an HDB flat need not and should not be seen as a sign that you are poor and needy, and our position on rentals need to reflect that.”

Mr Chua said one of the biggest misconceptions is that home ownership is "superior" to home renting.

“To use an analogy from the insurance world, is a whole life insurance policy necessarily superior to that of term insurance? ... I believe the same can be applied to housing, and the saying that ‘tenants pay subsidised rents but own nothing’ is only a half truth," he added.

Looking overseas, Mr Chua also pointed out that Switzerland and Germany have the lowest home ownership rates among OECD countries at 38 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, but they have one of the highest gross domestic product per capita and Human Development Index scores globally.

“The correlation between home ownership and the level of prosperity of a country may not be as clear cut. Home ownership is thus more of a preference than a superior option,” he said.