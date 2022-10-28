HDB resale flat prices propped up by 'unrelenting interest' in million-dollar deals: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Continued strong demand and “unrelenting interest” in million-dollar deals are among factors that have pushed up prices of Housing Board resale flats for the tenth consecutive quarter, analysts said.

Official figures released on Friday (Oct 28) showed Housing and Development (HDB) resale prices for the third quarter were up 2.6 per cent from the previous three months, slightly above the flash estimate of 2.4 per cent provided by HDB earlier this month.

“The continued rise in resale prices in the third quarter was a result of steadfast demand for HDB resale flats and unrelenting interest in million-dollar deals, both of which fueled overall resale price growth,” said Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, senior analyst for research and content creation at One Global Group.

The third quarter also saw 7,546 resale flat transactions, up 10.7 per cent from the earlier quarter.

The exuberant HDB resale market - even in the face of rising interest rates - prompted authorities to announce another slew of property curbs last month.

This included tighter limits on housing loans and a wait-out period of 15 months for private property owners downgrading to HDB resale flats.

Analysts said the effects of these measures will likely be felt in the coming quarter, and help to moderate price growth.

STRONG DEMAND AND MILLION-DOLLAR DEALS

Several factors are fuelling the persistently strong demand for HDB resale flats.

For one, first-time buyers with “urgent housing needs” are increasingly unwilling to wait out long completion times for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats, said PropertyGuru Singapore’s country manager Tan Tee Khoon.

There is also an “enduring” preference for larger homes, Dr Tan said, citing a survey by his firm that showed 44 per cent of resale flat buyers taking a keen interest in jumbo flats.

“Due to their size and the dwindling supply of these bigger flat types, these in-demand flats can command price premiums, which contributed to the number of million-dollar HDB flats transacted.”

Other bigger flat types have also seen keen demand and in turn, higher prices.

Resale transaction numbers for 4-room, 5-room and executive flats in the third quarter were the highest since the fourth quarter of 2021, said Mr Sandrasegeran.

Among them, executive flats saw the largest growth with a total of 552 resales transacted, versus 475 in the second quarter.