HDB Q1 resale prices rise slightly, 1% increase is smallest in more than 2 years

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats rose by 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

This increase is the smallest quarterly rise in the last 10 quarters, said HDB in a press release on Friday (Apr 28).

According to the data released by HDB, the Resale Price Index (RPI) rose 1 per cent to 173.6, less than half of the 2.3 increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The RPI reflects the general price movements in the resale market.

The slow 1 per cent growth might be due to the price resistance setting in, said ERA Realty Network’s key executive officer Eugene Lim.