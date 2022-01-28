HDB resale prices jump 12.7% in 2021, record annual growth in 11 years

SINGAPORE: Resale flat prices in Singapore rose 12.7 per cent for the whole of 2021, recording the highest annual growth since 2010, according to data from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Jan 28).

Prices also increased by 3.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 over the previous quarter. This is slightly higher than the 3.2 per cent rise in flash estimates provided by HDB earlier this month.

The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, was 155.7 in the fourth quarter, up from 150.6 in the third quarter.

The record growth was due to "price bidding wars and sky-high cash offers for many popular flats", said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

"Some buyers paid beyond market valuation for desirable flats," Ms Sun added.

RESALE TRANSACTIONS

Resale transactions fell by 5.8 per cent from 8,433 cases in the third quarter to 7,940 cases in the fourth quarter.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, resale transactions in the last three months of 2021 were 3.9 per cent higher.

For the whole year, resale transactions increased by 25.3 per cent to 31,017 cases from 24,748 in 2020.

Four-room flats remained popular with 3,347 resale applications lodged for this category in the fourth quarter. This was followed by 2,085 applications for five-room flats and 1,785 applications of three-room units.