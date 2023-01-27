Prices for resale HDB flats rise 2.3% in Q4, slowest increase in 2022

SINGAPORE: Prices for resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats rose 2.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, the slowest increase in the year.

Data from HDB on Friday (Jan 27) showed that transactions fell by 12.6 per cent in the last quarter of 2022 compared with the preceding quarter.

The resale price index, which reflects the general price movements in the resale market, was 171.9 for the fourth quarter of 2022. This is a slower increase than the 2.6 per cent increase in the third quarter of 2022.

This is the 11th consecutive quarter that the resale price index has risen.

For the whole of 2022, resale prices rose by 10.4 per cent, slower than the 12.7 per cent increase in 2021.