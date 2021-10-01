HDB resale prices at all-time high after 2.7% rise in third quarter: Flash estimates

BTO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS

Demand is outstripping supply especially for flats that are well-located or have other good attributes, according to OrangeTee's Ms Sun.

She said: "The current housing boom is largely fuelled by couples turning from the BTO market to the resale market, and upgraders who are buying bigger flats."

Amid growing uncertainty about the completion dates of new BTO flats, more couples are opting for completed homes in the secondary market. The BTO construction delays were mainly caused by manpower shortages, supply chain disruptions and closures of construction firms, said Ms Sun.

She added: "Some flat owners have chosen to upgrade to bigger flats which are still relatively more affordable than private housing", due to rising private home prices and dwindling private home supply in the suburban areas.

"They may need more space as their families have expanded or to work more comfortably as the work-from-home or hybrid work may become a norm."

Moving forward, if construction delays are prolonged, more people may turn to the HDB resale market.

"The increased demand may push prices higher in the coming months. Resale prices may hit between 11 and 12 per cent this year, which is one of the fastest gains since 2010," said Ms Sun.

Resale prices increased 14.1 per cent in the fourth quarter that year compared to the same period in 2009.