HDB resale transactions fall 12.7% in Q1

SINGAPORE: HDB resale transactions fell by 12.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the previous quarter, according to data released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Apr 22).
There were 6,934 resale transactions between January and March, a decrease from the 7,940 cases in the last quarter of 2021.
HDB resale prices also increased 2.4 per cent from the previous quarter. This slightly higher than the 2.3 per cent rise in flash estimates provided by HDB earlier this month.
The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, was 159.5 in the first quarter, up from 155.7 in the last quarter of 2021, HDB data showed.
By flat type, four-room units were the most popular, with 2,954 resale applications registered in the first quarter. This was followed by five-room flats with 1,731 applications and three-room flats with 1,647.
In the rental market, HDB approved 10,189 applications in the first quarter, a decrease of 10,551 from the previous quarter.
At the end of the first quarter of 2022, there were 56,340 HDB flats rented out, a drop of 0.5 per cent over the previous quarter’s 56,596.
In May, HDB will offer about 5,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in towns and estates such as Bukit Merah, Jurong West, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and Yishun.
It will also offer about 6,300 to 6,800 BTO flats in towns and estates such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Woodlands in August.
These are subject to review as more project details will be firmed up closer to the launch date, HDB said.