HDB resale transactions fall 12.7% in Q1

SINGAPORE: HDB resale transactions fell by 12.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the previous quarter, according to data released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Apr 22).

There were 6,934 resale transactions between January and March, a decrease from the 7,940 cases in the last quarter of 2021.

HDB resale prices also increased 2.4 per cent from the previous quarter. This slightly higher than the 2.3 per cent rise in flash estimates provided by HDB earlier this month.

The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, was 159.5 in the first quarter, up from 155.7 in the last quarter of 2021, HDB data showed.