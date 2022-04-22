Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia climate change
Logo

Singapore

HDB resale transactions fall 12.7% in Q1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

HDB resale transactions fall 12.7% in Q1

HDB resale transactions fall 12.7% in Q1

HDB flats in Singapore. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan/CNA)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
22 Apr 2022 10:19AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: HDB resale transactions fell by 12.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the previous quarter, according to data released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Apr 22). 

There were 6,934 resale transactions between January and March, a decrease from the 7,940 cases in the last quarter of 2021.

HDB resale prices also increased 2.4 per cent from the previous quarter. This slightly higher than the 2.3 per cent rise in flash estimates provided by HDB earlier this month.

The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, was 159.5 in the first quarter, up from 155.7 in the last quarter of 2021, HDB data showed.

By flat type, four-room units were the most popular, with 2,954 resale applications registered in the first quarter. This was followed by five-room flats with 1,731 applications and three-room flats with 1,647.

In the rental market, HDB approved 10,189 applications in the first quarter, a decrease of 10,551 from the previous quarter.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, there were 56,340 HDB flats rented out, a drop of 0.5 per cent over the previous quarter’s 56,596.

In May, HDB will offer about 5,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in towns and estates such as Bukit Merah, Jurong West, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

It will also offer about 6,300 to 6,800 BTO flats in towns and estates such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Queenstown and Woodlands in August.

These are subject to review as more project details will be firmed up closer to the launch date, HDB said.

Related:

Source: CNA/ga(rw)

Related Topics

HDB Housing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us