HDB resale transactions jump 19.4% in third quarter as prices hit all-time high

SINGAPORE: Resale transactions in the public housing market jumped 19.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year from the previous quarter, according to data from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Oct 22).

Between July and September, 8,433 HDB resale transactions were logged, up from 7,063 applications in the second quarter.

Resale prices in the third quarter were also higher, rising 2.9 per cent over that in the second quarter. This is slightly higher than the 2.7 per cent rise in flash estimates released by HDB earlier this month.

The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, rose from 146.4 to 150.6, HDB data showed.

This is higher than the previous peak of 149.4, recorded in the second quarter of 2013.

The public housing segment has been "on fire", said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

"The stellar sales have driven prices of resale flats to a record high last quarter. Home prices are pushing new boundaries as demand outweighs supply in many locations," she added.

"Moreover, the market exuberance has been propped by a recovering economy, low mortgage rates, and new buyer demand as a result of construction delays of new BTO flats."