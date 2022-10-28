HDB resale transactions rise 10.7% in Q3

SINGAPORE: Resale transactions for HDB flats rose by 10.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2022, according to data released by the Housing Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Oct 28).

In the third quarter of 2022, there were 7,546 transactions compared to 6,819 in the previous quarter.

HDB resale prices increased 2.6 per cent from the previous quarter, slightly higher than the 2.4 per cent in flash estimates provided by HDB earlier this month.

The resale price index, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, was 168.1 in the third quarter, up from 163.9 in the second quarter.

This marks 10 consecutive quarters of growth in the resale price index.

HDB noted in its press release that these latest resale statistics reflect market conditions prior to cooling measures implemented in September.

"HDB will continue to monitor the resale market closely to ensure that public housing remains affordable and accessible for Singaporeans," it said on Friday.