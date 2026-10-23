HDB resale prices dip 0.1% in third quarter; private home prices rise 1.4%

SINGAPORE: Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices fell 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, while private home prices rose 1.4 per cent.

The decline marked the third straight quarter of falling HDB resale prices, while private home price growth accelerated from 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter, according to data from HDB and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released on Friday (Oct 23).

HDB resale prices fell even as transaction volume rose 19.5 per cent in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, overall private home transactions fell 16.3 per cent to 5,146 units in Q3, with developers selling 1,183 new private homes, excluding executive condominiums (ECs) - down 44.7 per cent from the previous quarter.

HDB RESALE VOLUME JUMPS

Resale volume in the third quarter rose 19.5 per cent to 7,645 transactions, from 6,396 in the previous quarter.

This was also 5.9 per cent higher than the 7,221 transactions recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

It was the highest quarterly resale transaction volume since the third quarter of 2024, said Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI) head of research and data analytics Mohan Sandrasegeran.

The increase in resale activity suggests that underlying demand for resale HDB flats remains relatively healthy as prices entered a more measured phase of adjustment in 2026, he said.

“This could indicate that buyers are continuing to participate actively in the resale market, particularly where flats are appropriately priced and offer attributes that align with their housing needs and financial considerations,” Mr Sandrasegeran added.

HDB said it has not observed a significant increase in either the prices or number of resale flats bought by private residential property owners and former owners since the 15-month wait-out period was removed in July.

The rule had required private property owners and former owners to wait 15 months after selling their property before they could buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

At the upper end of the market, 596 HDB resale flats were sold for at least S$1 million in the third quarter, a new quarterly record, according to ERA's analysis of public transaction data.

That was up 21.6 per cent from 490 such transactions in the previous quarter.

“Despite the growing number of million-dollar deals, the segment remains niche,” ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said, noting that such flats accounted for about 7.8 per cent of all resale transactions in the quarter.

As a growing pipeline of HDB flats reaches their minimum occupation period (MOP), the pool of resale flats available in the market is expected to progressively expand, Mr Sandrasegeran said.

HDB will also continue to roll out a steady supply of new flats, with about 7,960 flats to be launched in the upcoming Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise in November.

Mr Lim said a growing supply of flats reaching their MOP and a strong BTO pipeline should help meet demand even if more private property owners choose to right-size into HDB flats.

The monthly household income ceiling for BTO flats, which was raised from S$14,000 to S$16,000 in August, could also steer eligible buyers towards BTO flats, “further easing upward pressure on resale prices”, he added.