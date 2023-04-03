Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

HDB Q1 resale prices increase by smallest amount in last 10 quarters: Flash estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

HDB Q1 resale prices increase by smallest amount in last 10 quarters: Flash estimates

HDB Q1 resale prices increase by smallest amount in last 10 quarters: Flash estimates

HDB flats in Singapore. (File photo: TODAY/Ooi Boon Keong)

Chew Hui Min
Chew Hui Min
03 Apr 2023 09:22AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 09:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The rise in Housing Board resale flat prices slowed in the first quarter of 2023, edging up 0.9 per cent - the smallest increase compared to the last 10 quarters.

The Housing and Development Board’s flash estimate on Monday (Apr 3) indicated that the Resale Price Index (RPI) rose 0.9 per cent to 173.4, slower than the 2.3 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The RPI provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.

This is the 12th consecutive quarter of increase for the RPI.

The resale volume for this year up to Mar 30 is 6,880, which is 1 per cent higher than the same period last year, when there were 6,810 cases.

Around 5,400 Build-To-Order flats in towns and estates such as Bedok, Kallang Whampoa, Serangoon and Tengah will be offered in May, HDB announced earlier this year. In August, HDB will launch between 5,200 and 6,200 flats in Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

These numbers are subject to review as more project details will be firmed up closer to the launch dates, HDB said on Monday.

Source: CNA/hm(ac)

Related Topics

Housing property HDB Housing and Development Board

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.