HDB Q1 resale prices increase by smallest amount in last 10 quarters: Flash estimates

SINGAPORE: The rise in Housing Board resale flat prices slowed in the first quarter of 2023, edging up 0.9 per cent - the smallest increase compared to the last 10 quarters.

The Housing and Development Board’s flash estimate on Monday (Apr 3) indicated that the Resale Price Index (RPI) rose 0.9 per cent to 173.4, slower than the 2.3 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The RPI provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market.

This is the 12th consecutive quarter of increase for the RPI.

The resale volume for this year up to Mar 30 is 6,880, which is 1 per cent higher than the same period last year, when there were 6,810 cases.

Around 5,400 Build-To-Order flats in towns and estates such as Bedok, Kallang Whampoa, Serangoon and Tengah will be offered in May, HDB announced earlier this year. In August, HDB will launch between 5,200 and 6,200 flats in Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

These numbers are subject to review as more project details will be firmed up closer to the launch dates, HDB said on Monday.