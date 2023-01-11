Mould-stained Sengkang flats: All new HDB blocks painted with algae-resistant paint, says HDB

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board (HDB) has said that the external walls of all new HDB developments are painted with algae-resistant paint, and the external painting comes with a warranty of six years.

HDB was responding to media queries after a resident complained online that the housing blocks at Anchorvale Parkview in Sengkang were stained with mould, despite the development being only about five years old.

The complaint by Facebook user "Jane Wendy", shared widely online, described how her son suffers from asthma and chronic hives as well as “eyes allergies” and “nose issues”, despite her efforts to clean and dehumidify their home.

She also said the town council told her it would be two more years before the housing blocks are given a fresh coat of paint.

Some residents also told TODAY that there was mould on the inside walls of their flats.

HDB said in its reply on Wednesday (Jan 11) that the external walls of all new HDB developments are painted with one coat of water-based sealer and two coats of algae-resistant emulsion paint.

"The water-based sealer enables better paint adhesion to the surface and is commonly used on external walls before the application of algae-resistant emulsion paint," HDB said.