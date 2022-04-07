4 HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio identified for SERS scheme; first such announcement in nearly 4 years

Residents may also select replacement flats together with their neighbours or relatives, to live near one another, said HDB.

“In this way, SERS helps to preserve existing community ties by enabling residents to move en bloc to new replacement flats,” it added.

This is done under the Joint Selection Scheme, where up to six households can request to jointly select their flats.

During the selection exercise, such households will be banded together for balloting of a common queue position to select their respective replacement flat.

Their selection appointments will be scheduled one after another, so that they can select a flat near each other. They do not have to select a unit in the same block or floor.

PERSONALISED INFORMATION PACKAGE

HDB said that it will conduct door-to-door house visits to explain SERS to each household and address concerns that they may have.

"During the visit, flat owners will receive a personalised information package, explaining the scheme and the rehousing package, as well as the estimated timeline for the whole process," it added.

A SERS manager will also be assigned to every household to guide them through the process, which takes an average of five years or more from the announcement date to the time the residents move into their new homes, said HDB.

“As part of HDB’s efforts to strengthen community ties and engender a greater sense of belonging among residents to their new precinct, we will also provide opportunities for residents to shape their new living environment,” the board added.

These include naming the new precinct and collectively deciding on the use of certain spaces within the precinct.

Nearing the completion of the new replacement flats, roadshows will be organised to help residents settle into the new living environment and learn more about the features in their flats and facilities in the precinct.