Ang Mo Kio site identified for SERS offers 'significant' redevelopment potential: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The site in Ang Mo Kio that has been identified for the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) offers significant potential for redevelopment, said analysts, citing factors such as its location and proximity to a future MRT station.

This is the first SERS announcement in four years, with four HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 picked for the scheme. More than 600 households will be affected by the move, HDB said on Thursday (Apr 7).

The land parcel is "well-located" beside the CTE and it is within walking distance to the upcoming Tavistock MRT station on the Cross Island Line, noted OrangeTee & Tie's senior vice president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

"It is also situated near the landed properties at Serangoon Gardens. Therefore any new high rise buildings will enjoy good views due to the low rise landed housing," she said.

Ms Sun added that the site could have been selected to facilitate the construction of the underground MRT station.

"More space may be needed for construction. The deep excavation and construction works of the MRT station could also impact the structural soundness of surrounding buildings especially the safety of residents living in older buildings," she said.

Dr Lee Nai Jia, Deputy Director at the Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (IREUS), said there is potential to build taller blocks.

"I think 36 storeys is the maximum. So I think there's still a lot of room for it to be redeveloped into either newer developments, newer public housing developments or private housing developments," he added.

Sharing the sentiment, Ms Sun said: "Currently, the old housing blocks are around 13 storeys whereas the land can be built up to around 36 storeys. Therefore, the land may be acquired via SERs to be redeveloped to optimise the land usage.

"I think that piece of land could be redeveloped into a few tall blocks, which may even be an integrated development comprising some retail or commercial components linked to the Tavistock MRT station."