Around 1,300 shorter waiting time flats to be offered across three projects in February BTO sales exercise
One of the projects, Tampines Bliss, will have a wait time of just one year and 11 months, making it one of the fastest BTO projects to be completed since shorter waiting time flats were launched in 2018.
SINGAPORE: Of the nearly 4,700 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats being launched across six projects in the February 2026 sales exercise, more than 1,300 will be shorter waiting time flats, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Saturday (Jan 31).
These will form part of more than 4,000 flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years slated to be offered for sale this year.
Among the projects, three will have shorter waiting times.
One of them, Tampines Bliss, will have a wait time of just one year and 11 months, making it one of the fastest projects to be completed since shorter waiting time flats were introduced in 2018, HDB said in a media release.
The other two shorter wait time projects are Tampines Nova and Sembawang Deck, which are expected to have wait times of two years and eight months, and two years and nine months, respectively.
In addition to these three projects, Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh will have a wait time of three years and one month.
HDB will also offer over 4,300 units in a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, 40 per cent more than the 3,000 units committed previously.
TAMPINES BLISS AND TAMPINES NOVA
Tampines Bliss will comprise three 10-storey residential blocks, offering 284 units of three- and four-room flats, bordered by Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 22.
Residents will have convenient access to public transport with both Tampines MRT station and Tampines East MRT station within easy reach, HDB said.
The project will feature playgrounds, fitness areas, a therapeutic garden, an eating house and a preschool.
A green corridor within the development will also link residents to the Tampines Park Connector, Bedok Reservoir Park and Pasir Ris Town Park. Nearby amenities include the Tampines Round Market and Food Centre, and Simei Park.
Tampines Nova will be located in the heart of Tampines Central and comprise two 14-storey residential blocks with 255 units of two-room Flexi and four-room flats, HDB said.
The property will be bounded by Tampines Avenue 5, Tampines Central 8 and Tampines Concourse.
The project will feature a central courtyard with playgrounds and fitness corners, a rooftop garden for community gardening and a preschool.
Residents will also enjoy convenient access to Tampines Bus Interchange, Tampines MRT station and shopping malls such as Tampines Mall, Tampines 1 and Century Square.
Additionally, the project will be connected to green spaces, including Sun Plaza Park, Tampines Boulevard Park, Tampines Central Park and Sungei Tampines via cycling paths.
SEMBAWANG DECK AND KIM KEAT CREST
Located in the new Sembawang North housing area, Sembawang Deck will be bounded by Admiralty Street and Admiralty Lane.
The project will offer 777 units of two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room and 5-room flats across four residential blocks ranging from 20 to 25 storeys in height.
In addition to the preschool, eating house, minimart and shops provided in the project, residents can also visit Sembawang Mart or Sun Plaza nearby.
Residents can also take a short bus ride to Bukit Canberra, which is a community and sports hub offering facilities such as an indoor sports hall, ActiveSG gym, swimming pool, polyclinic and hawker centre.
Residents can also look forward to more amenities in the vicinity, including a new neighbourhood centre with more retail and dining options. There will also be a new 1ha park adjacent to the centre with playgrounds and fitness stations.
Kim Keat Crest will comprise four residential blocks of 26 to 30 storeys with 1,151 units of two-room Flexi, three-room and four-room flats.
There will also be a rental block located within the project, which will be bounded by Kim Keat Avenue and Toa Payoh East.
The project will feature amenities such as a minimart, eating house and shops, with more dining and retail options available at the nearby Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre, Toa Payoh Vista Market and Toa Payoh Town Centre
Residents can also look forward to the Toa Payoh Integrated Development coming up nearby, which will provide access to sports facilities, a polyclinic, the relocated Toa Payoh Library and the revamped town park.
Residents can expect to enjoy good connectivity with Potong Pasir MRT station and Toa Payoh MRT station as well, with both being a short bus ride away.
Apart from these four projects, two more projects will be offered in the February BTO sales exercise – one in Sembawang and one in Bukit Merah.
More details on the projects, including their classification categories, will be released later.
HDB will also offer over 4,300 balance flats in a concurrent SBF exercise, of which around one in five flats have been completed, while the rest are under construction.