Around 1,300 shorter waiting time flats to be offered across three projects in February BTO sales exercise

SINGAPORE: Of the nearly 4,700 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats being launched across six projects in the February 2026 sales exercise, more than 1,300 will be shorter waiting time flats, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Saturday (Jan 31).

These will form part of more than 4,000 flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years slated to be offered for sale this year.

Among the projects, three will have shorter waiting times.

One of them, Tampines Bliss, will have a wait time of just one year and 11 months, making it one of the fastest projects to be completed since shorter waiting time flats were introduced in 2018, HDB said in a media release.

The other two shorter wait time projects are Tampines Nova and Sembawang Deck, which are expected to have wait times of two years and eight months, and two years and nine months, respectively.

In addition to these three projects, Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh will have a wait time of three years and one month.

HDB will also offer over 4,300 units in a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, 40 per cent more than the 3,000 units committed previously.