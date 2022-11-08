Security, crowd control measures needed for inconsiderate HDB sky garden visitors: Joan Pereira

SINGAPORE: Inconsiderate visitors of sky gardens at Housing and Development Board blocks have caused nuisance to residents, Member of Parliament Joan Pereira said on Tuesday (Nov 8) while calling for more measures to ensure security and crowd control.

Many government agencies and even the police have been involved to try to minimise the inconvenience but to no avail, Ms Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) told the House.

During an adjournment motion she tabled on building cohesive communities through the responsible use of common spaces, Ms Pereira said that such spaces are open to the public for everyone to enjoy and spend time with their loved ones in.

“Unfortunately, not all users of these painstakingly built sky gardens take care of these spaces nor consider the wellbeing of residents who live in the blocks where the gardens are located,” Ms Pereira said.

“Unlike beaches and public parks, the sky gardens are literally built onto the residents’ blocks, where inconsiderate and irresponsible usage have a direct impact on the people living there.”

While she did not specify in her speech which estates she was referring to, she told CNA that she was talking about SkyVille@Dawson, which is near to Queenstown MRT station.

Ms Pereira said in Parliament that the troubles of residents there are “especially pronounced” during weekends, public holidays and eves of festive seasons.

She added that even though residents are aware that these sky gardens are open to the public, they are “extremely inconvenienced" by the chaos, noise and the rubbish that the crowds would bring.

“There were occasions when the wait time for lifts is very long because many non-residents are using the lifts to visit the sky gardens, and the carpark lots are also taken up,” she said.

Residents also have to cope with dirty lifts, overflowing rubbish bins, littering, illegal smoking and loud partying in common areas, while cleaners have to deal with cigarette butts and alcohol bottles left by visitors, Ms Pereira noted.

“On weekends, visitors go to these gardens late at night too and their noise also disturb residents trying to sleep.”