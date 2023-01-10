Valuing state land for HDB at historical cost 'cannot work', says Desmond Lee

The minister said that the idea of valuing land at historical cost was "really problematic" and that most people would understand why this was "wrong".

"If the land was acquired by the Government in the 1960s, HDB pays for the land at 1960s pricing. If the land was recently acquired, say in 2015, then HDB pays the 2015 price. Which is far higher?" he asked the House.

"And what if the land has all along been state land, and was never acquired from anyone? Is the value of the state land at historical cost then zero? HDB pays zero? Or do we go back to 1819, or even further back in time, to try to find some transaction that was made?"

Transactions should be based on what the property is worth in the market today, Mr Lee added.

For example, older generations of Singaporeans who bought their flats at much lower prices should not have to sell them at the price they paid decades ago, he said.

"We know Mr Leong makes a superficially attractive proposition, but we know that the proposal is unfair, is not logical, and simply cannot fly in the face of long-established, well-accepted valuation principles," Mr Lee said.

He also called Mr Leong's approach "dangerous" and an attempt to "raid" Singapore's national reserves.

Explaining how proceeds from sales of state land add to the reserves, Mr Lee said: "When state land is sold to HDB, HDB must put back into the reserves the fair market value of the land.

"Turn land into its equivalent value of money. So the reserves are no worse off."

With Mr Leong's proposal, far less will be put into the reserves and there will be less for future generations of Singaporeans, said Mr Lee.

"When Mr Leong advances his argument, he says everything else, but through sleight of hand he hides from you the plain fact that he is really wanting to raid our reserves."

Standing to speak, Mr Leong said: "I'm not sure when did I mention that HDB prices should be priced based on the historical cost of land? I think I didn't mention that."

Mr Lee pointed to an exchange between Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann and Mr Leong last year, as well as the NCMP's social media posts.

His Progress Singapore Party has said that it will file a motion to debate public housing policy in the near future.

Mr Lee said: "I think we leave that for the debate. If the member tells us he does not think Government should charge HDB historical prices, then I think that advances the discussion."