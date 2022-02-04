Healing the Divide's Iris Koh gets new charge of obstructing police by tearing up statement; offered bail

SINGAPORE: The founder of the Healing the Divide group was given a new charge on Friday (Feb 4) of obstructing a police inspector by refusing to sign and tearing up a copy of her statement while in lockup.

Iris Koh Shu Cii, 46, now faces two charges in total. Her other charge is for being party to a criminal conspiracy with doctor Jipson Quah to defraud the Ministry of Health (MOH) into believing people were vaccinated with the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Koh, who has been remanded since Jan 23, was offered bail of S$20,000 as the prosecutor said she is no longer required to be in custody for investigations.

The judge issued certain conditions for Koh's bail. She must surrender to custody for investigations when required, attend court when required, and must not commit any offence when released on bail.

She also must not interfere with any witness or obstruct the course of justice. Koh is also not allowed to contact Quah, any co-accused or members of Healing the Divide whom she had already referred to the doctor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Yap asked for the condition that Koh not contact any Healing the Divide group members who might be prosecution witnesses, but her lawyer flagged that this restriction "appears overly broad", as she might not know who the purported accomplices are.

He asked the prosecutor to name the potential witnesses, saying that there are more than 6,000 members in the group, but Mr Yap said he was unable to do so at this time as investigations are pending.

Mr Yap added that Koh would "know best" who she had referred to Dr Quah.