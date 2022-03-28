Doctor linked to Healing the Divide group suspended, accused of giving patients saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE: A doctor linked to the Healing the Divide group has been suspended after being accused of injecting patients with saline solution instead of a COVID-19 vaccine and uploading false vaccination statuses to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) National Immunisation Registry.

Dr Jipson Quah's registration as a medical practitioner was suspended by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) from Mar 23 for 18 months, or until the disciplinary proceedings are concluded, whichever is sooner, the council said on Monday (Mar 28).

Quah, 33, has been charged in court with conspiring to defraud MOH by submitting false vaccination data.

SMC said on Monday that it received a complaint from MOH on Jan 23, which was referred to the Interim Orders Committee. The committee ruled that Quah's suspension was "necessary for the protection of members of the public and in the public interest".

Among other things, it was alleged that Quah had administered saline solution instead of a COVID-19 vaccine to patients and that he uploaded false vaccination statuses to the MOH's National Immunisation Registry to record that these patients have been vaccinated against the disease.

He allegedly "grossly overcharged" for giving these patients saline solution instead of the vaccine, the council added.

Quah is also accused of being involved in the creation of a fake patient account and uploading a false COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) result to MOH’s portal for an unvaccinated patient.

He allegedly issued the patient with a letter so the patient could be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, said SMC.

The doctor is also accused of facilitating the uploading of pre-event testing (PET) results, obtained through remote PET that was "not conducted in a manner in accordance" with the prevailing regulations, added the council.