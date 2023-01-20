Doctor linked to Healing the Divide group given 7 new charges

SINGAPORE: A doctor linked to the Healing the Divide group - which has a known stance against COVID-19 vaccination - was on Friday (Jan 20) handed additional charges related to falsely representing that unvaccinated persons had been vaccinated.

Jipson Quah was handed seven new charges and now faces a total of 17 charges. These are all related to fraud by false representation. Quah, a general practitioner, was suspended from practice by the Singapore Medical Council in a decision issued on Mar 23 last year.

Several of these charges state that Quah engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh and other individuals to "dishonestly make false representations to the Ministry of Health of Singapore" that these individuals had been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when they were not.

This was allegedly done to allow seven people to get vaccination certificates. The acts are said to have occurred between October and December 2021.