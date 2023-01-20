Doctor linked to Healing the Divide group given 7 new charges
Jipson Quah was handed seven new charges all related to falsely representing that individuals had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Sinopharm vaccination when they were not.
SINGAPORE: A doctor linked to the Healing the Divide group - which has a known stance against COVID-19 vaccination - was on Friday (Jan 20) handed additional charges related to falsely representing that unvaccinated persons had been vaccinated.
Jipson Quah was handed seven new charges and now faces a total of 17 charges. These are all related to fraud by false representation. Quah, a general practitioner, was suspended from practice by the Singapore Medical Council in a decision issued on Mar 23 last year.
Several of these charges state that Quah engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh and other individuals to "dishonestly make false representations to the Ministry of Health of Singapore" that these individuals had been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when they were not.
This was allegedly done to allow seven people to get vaccination certificates. The acts are said to have occurred between October and December 2021.
Quah will return to court for a pre-trial conference in February.
Quah's 10 previous charges involve him allegedly conspiring to defraud MOH by claiming that 10 people were vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine when they were not. Some of these charges named his assistant Thomas Chua and Koh as co-conspirators.
The cases against Koh and Chua are pending before the courts.
If convicted of making a false representation, a person may be jailed for up to 20 years, or fined, or both.