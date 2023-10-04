Doctors, advocacy groups call on women to make regular breast cancer screenings a priority

SINGAPORE: Doctors and advocacy groups are calling for more women to go for regular breast cancer screenings and for men to be more aware about the breast health of their loved ones.

Only about 38 per cent of women in the 50 to 69 age group reported having gone for a mammogram screening in the last two years, according to the National Population Health Survey 2022.

While more than nine in 10 of those surveyed are aware of the need to go for mammograms, the top reasons cited for those who have never undergone the screening were: “Not necessary as I am healthy”, “It’s a painful test”, and “Never thought about it”.

With October marked as breast cancer awareness month, non-profit organisation Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) and its partners have organised a calendar of activities and initiatives to create awareness on the disease and encourage more women to do regular check-ups.