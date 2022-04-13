Health declaration no longer required for most vaccinated Singapore residents, long-term pass holders at land checkpoints
SINGAPORE: Health declarations will no longer be required for most fully vaccinated Singapore residents and long-term pass holders arriving at land checkpoints from Friday (Apr 15).
This is to provide greater convenience for fully vaccinated residents and long-term pass holders, particularly those who commute across the border daily for work and school, and “given the volume of traffic at the land checkpoints”, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release.
Travellers arriving in Singapore are currently required to submit the health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-Service, which is available on the ICA website or mobile application.
To be eligible for the exemption, travellers must not have travelled to any country or region in the Restricted Category in the past seven days. There are currently no countries or regions under this category, said ICA.
Those who have been vaccinated in Singapore must have their vaccination status reflected in the TraceTogether or HealthHub mobile applications.
Those who were not vaccinated in Singapore must have their vaccination record transmitted to the Ministry of Health (MOH) system upon their first entry.
They can submit their digital overseas vaccination certificate via the ICA’s Vaccination Check Portal prior to arrival. If they are unable to do so, or if they have a non-digital overseas vaccination certificate, they must present it to ICA officers at the manual immigration counters upon arrival in Singapore.
Those who were vaccinated overseas only need to undergo the process once to transmit their vaccination record to MOH's system, said ICA.
They are not required to upload or present their vaccination certificate during their subsequent trips to Singapore.
All other travellers arriving via the land checkpoints are still required to submit their health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-Service within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.
Health declarations are still required for all travellers arriving via air and sea.
TRAFFIC SITUATION OVER LONG WEEKEND
ICA also advised travellers who plan to use the land checkpoints on Good Friday weekend to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and to check the traffic situation before travelling.
They can do so through the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) OneMotoring website.
They should also plan ahead and avoid peak hours, which are as follows:
|Departing Singapore
|Entering Singapore
|- 4pm on Apr 14 to 2am on Apr 15
- 5am to 1pm on Apr 15
|- noon to 11.59pm on Apr 17
"At the peak of the Good Friday long weekend period in 2019, travellers departing Singapore via the land checkpoints by car and motorcycle had to wait up to three hours and one and a half hours respectively," said ICA.
"Those arriving by car had to wait up to one hour during the same period."
Travellers should also make sure they have the all necessary documents, such as their passport, valid vehicle entry permit and LTA approval e-mail, as well as an Autopass card if they are driving foreign-registered vehicles into Singapore.
Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport must also transfer their Re-Entry Permit to the new passport. Long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of any change in their passport particulars, before their entry into Singapore.
Travellers must also comply with other requirements, such as not bringing in prohibited items and observing the "three-quarter tank" rule for departing Singapore-registered cars.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram