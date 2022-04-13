Health declaration no longer required for most vaccinated Singapore residents, long-term pass holders at land checkpoints

SINGAPORE: Health declarations will no longer be required for most fully vaccinated Singapore residents and long-term pass holders arriving at land checkpoints from Friday (Apr 15).

This is to provide greater convenience for fully vaccinated residents and long-term pass holders, particularly those who commute across the border daily for work and school, and “given the volume of traffic at the land checkpoints”, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release.

Travellers arriving in Singapore are currently required to submit the health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-Service, which is available on the ICA website or mobile application.

To be eligible for the exemption, travellers must not have travelled to any country or region in the Restricted Category in the past seven days. There are currently no countries or regions under this category, said ICA.

Those who have been vaccinated in Singapore must have their vaccination status reflected in the TraceTogether or HealthHub mobile applications.

Those who were not vaccinated in Singapore must have their vaccination record transmitted to the Ministry of Health (MOH) system upon their first entry.

They can submit their digital overseas vaccination certificate via the ICA’s Vaccination Check Portal prior to arrival. If they are unable to do so, or if they have a non-digital overseas vaccination certificate, they must present it to ICA officers at the manual immigration counters upon arrival in Singapore.

Those who were vaccinated overseas only need to undergo the process once to transmit their vaccination record to MOH's system, said ICA.

They are not required to upload or present their vaccination certificate during their subsequent trips to Singapore.