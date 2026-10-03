Singapore adults are getting more active, but eating more calories and salt: MOH, HPB surveys

SINGAPORE: Adults in Singapore are more physically active and consuming less sugar, but their calorie, fat and sodium intake has risen, according to national surveys released on Saturday (Oct 3).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) released findings from the National Population Health Survey and National Nutrition Survey.

The health survey, conducted from August 2024 to July 2025, tracked the health, risk factors and lifestyle practices of residents aged 18 to 74. The nutrition survey, conducted from June to December 2025, examined the dietary patterns and nutritional status of residents aged 18 to 69.

MORE CALORIES, FAT AND SALT

Average daily calorie intake rose from 2,360 in 2019 to 2,460 in 2025. More than half of Singapore residents, or 57 per cent, consumed more calories than their recommended daily energy requirements after accounting for their levels of physical activity.

Younger adults aged 18 to 29 consumed the most calories, at an average of 2,655 a day. But the biggest increase was among those aged 30 to 49, whose average intake rose by 141 calories from 2019 to 2,576. Of this group, 63 per cent consumed more than they needed.

Consumption of refined carbohydrates such as white rice and white bread increased, while total dietary fat intake rose from 94g in 2019 to 103g in 2025. Saturated fat accounted for 35 per cent of total fat intake, above the recommended limit of 30 per cent.

Older adults, however, may not be getting enough protein. HPB advised seniors to aim for 20g to 25g of protein at each of their three meals, roughly the amount in a palm-sized piece of cooked lean meat, fish or poultry.

Eggs, tofu and soy milk are other protein-rich options, and shoppers can look for packaged products labelled “higher in protein” or carrying the Healthier Choice symbol.

Sodium intake also continued to climb, with average daily intake rising from 3,480mg in 2019 to 4,000mg in 2025.

Nearly all Singapore residents, or 95 per cent, exceeded the recommended daily sodium limit of 2,000mg, equivalent to about one teaspoon of salt. This is up from 88 per cent in 2019.

Among residents with the highest sodium intake, soupy dishes were the biggest source, contributing 358mg of sodium per 1,000 calories consumed. Processed foods followed at 266mg, while flavoured rice and noodle dishes and gravy- and sauce-based dishes each contributed 261mg. Stir-fried dishes contributed 198mg and bread, noodles and pasta 110mg.

Together, these food categories accounted for around 80 per cent of sodium consumed by this group, according to HPB's analysis.