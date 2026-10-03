Singapore adults are getting more active, but eating more calories and salt: MOH, HPB surveys
People are eating out more frequently, and this is one reason behind the increase in calorie, saturated fat and sodium intake.
SINGAPORE: Adults in Singapore are more physically active and consuming less sugar, but their calorie, fat and sodium intake has risen, according to national surveys released on Saturday (Oct 3).
The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) released findings from the National Population Health Survey and National Nutrition Survey.
The health survey, conducted from August 2024 to July 2025, tracked the health, risk factors and lifestyle practices of residents aged 18 to 74. The nutrition survey, conducted from June to December 2025, examined the dietary patterns and nutritional status of residents aged 18 to 69.
MORE CALORIES, FAT AND SALT
Average daily calorie intake rose from 2,360 in 2019 to 2,460 in 2025. More than half of Singapore residents, or 57 per cent, consumed more calories than their recommended daily energy requirements after accounting for their levels of physical activity.
Younger adults aged 18 to 29 consumed the most calories, at an average of 2,655 a day. But the biggest increase was among those aged 30 to 49, whose average intake rose by 141 calories from 2019 to 2,576. Of this group, 63 per cent consumed more than they needed.
Consumption of refined carbohydrates such as white rice and white bread increased, while total dietary fat intake rose from 94g in 2019 to 103g in 2025. Saturated fat accounted for 35 per cent of total fat intake, above the recommended limit of 30 per cent.
Older adults, however, may not be getting enough protein. HPB advised seniors to aim for 20g to 25g of protein at each of their three meals, roughly the amount in a palm-sized piece of cooked lean meat, fish or poultry.
Eggs, tofu and soy milk are other protein-rich options, and shoppers can look for packaged products labelled “higher in protein” or carrying the Healthier Choice symbol.
Sodium intake also continued to climb, with average daily intake rising from 3,480mg in 2019 to 4,000mg in 2025.
Nearly all Singapore residents, or 95 per cent, exceeded the recommended daily sodium limit of 2,000mg, equivalent to about one teaspoon of salt. This is up from 88 per cent in 2019.
Among residents with the highest sodium intake, soupy dishes were the biggest source, contributing 358mg of sodium per 1,000 calories consumed. Processed foods followed at 266mg, while flavoured rice and noodle dishes and gravy- and sauce-based dishes each contributed 261mg. Stir-fried dishes contributed 198mg and bread, noodles and pasta 110mg.
Together, these food categories accounted for around 80 per cent of sodium consumed by this group, according to HPB's analysis.
EATING OUT MORE OFTEN
The findings pointed to eating out as a factor behind the rise in calorie, saturated fat and sodium intake. Seven in 10 residents ate out at least once a day in 2025, up from six in 10 in 2019. They ate out an average of nine times a week, compared with eight in 2019.
Adults aged 18 to 29 ate out most often, at a median of 10 times a week, with 78 per cent doing so at least once a day. Among those aged 30 to 49, the figure was 70 per cent.
Those who ate out two or more times a day consumed more calories, saturated fat and sodium than those who ate out six times a week or less.
An HPB analysis of 182 commonly consumed dishes found their calorie and sodium content rose between 2023 and 2025/2026. For example, a typical serving of chicken rice went from 557 to 646 calories, while nasi biryani climbed from 970 to 1,310.
Emerging popular dishes such as mala xiang guo and tomato hot pot also tended to be larger in portion and higher in calories, fat and sodium.
Asked at a media briefing why calories had risen, HPB said one possibility was that amid rising food costs, F&B operators may be increasing the proportion of refined carbohydrates while reducing more expensive protein.
However, it stressed that this was a hypothesis and yet to be verified.
HPB has been encouraging F&B operators to switch to lower-sodium ingredients, but officials said getting individual hawkers to change their recipes remains a challenge given the fragmented nature of the sector.
About 14 per cent of the 4,000 hawkers reached through the Healthy Ingredient Promotion Programme switched to lower-sodium sauces and seasonings, HPB said.
About 3,000 F&B establishments used lower-sodium salt, sauces or seasonings in 2025, up sixfold from 500 in 2022. These include hawker and coffee shop stalls, restaurants, canteens and caterers.
HPB said it would step up engagement with F&B operators through initiatives such as the Healthier Dining Programme and the "Less Salt, More Taste" movement.
This includes working with central kitchens and mass-market operators such as hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts to encourage the use of healthier and lower-sodium ingredients and less salt, sauces and seasonings.
MOH will also extend mandatory Nutri-Grade labelling and advertising restrictions beyond beverages by 2028, covering key sources of sodium and saturated fat. These include pre-packed salt, sauces, seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oil.
SUGAR INTAKE CONTINUES TO FALL
Daily total sugar intake fell from 60g in 2018 to 48g in 2025, with the drop particularly pronounced for sugar-sweetened drinks.
The proportion of residents keeping within the recommended limit of no more than 10 per cent of daily energy intake rose from 61 per cent in 2019 to 79 per cent in 2025.
MOH and HPB said the improvement was in line with falling median sugar levels in beverages.
For pre-packaged drinks, the median fell from 7.1 per cent in 2017 to 4.6 per cent in 2024, while freshly prepared beverages dropped from 7.5 per cent in 2020 to 4.1 per cent in 2025.
MORE STAYING ACTIVE, GOING FOR SCREENING
The proportion of residents getting sufficient total physical activity rose from 84.7 per cent in 2024 to 87.3 per cent in 2025. However, only 37.6 per cent did sufficient muscle-strengthening activities, a figure that has stayed stable since 2020.
Participation in health screening for chronic diseases and cancers also increased.
MOH and HPB said the figures were early signs that Healthier SG was supporting health-seeking behaviour and the early detection and diagnosis of disease. The scheme, launched in July 2023, has residents work with family doctors on personalised health plans.
Daily smoking and poor mental health remained broadly stable.
MOH and HPB said the latest findings showed that residents were adopting healthier lifestyles, but stressed the need to improve overall diet quality.
“Having a healthy diet, increasing physical activity, managing stress and ceasing smoking all have a direct impact on reducing the risk of chronic diseases and other health risks,” they said.
They added that regular health screenings and follow-ups were important for early detection and intervention.